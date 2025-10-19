The Pros & Cons Of Hotter Vs. Colder Spark Plugs

The spark plugs in a gasoline engine are not universal, one-size-fits-all components. Plugs are made of a variety of materials with different electrode setups and thread configurations, and knowing the right spark plug type for your car can help maximize your engine's performance and efficiency. Most should work effectively for between 30,000 and 100,000 miles, but a need to replace your spark plugs more frequently might indicate that the ones you're using are too hot or cold for your engine. There's nothing to be gained by using a hotter or colder plug than is called for in your owner's manual, but you'll likely have problems if you stray from this recommendation.

For instance, using a plug that's not hot enough for your engine will lead to carbon fouling, while a plug that's too hot can cause fatal engine or valvetrain damage. It's why we strongly recommend sticking to the recommended spark plugs in the owner's manual unless you've made modifications to the engine. Changes to air and fuel intake systems might mean you need a hotter spark plug to prevent fouling, and the same applies if you retard the ignition timing. Advancing the timing will raise internal combustion temperatures, potentially also requiring the switch to different spark plugs. It's the same with changes in compression ratio; higher ratios mean higher combustion temperatures inside the cylinder. Whether or not an engine uses forced induction and how you drive also come into play regarding spark plug temperatures.