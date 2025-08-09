4 Motor Oil Myths That Just Won't Go Away

Car ownership is a myth-filled world, where some myths transcend from one generation of car owners to the next. We can't exactly figure out when rumors about GMC trucks having thicker steel than Chevys began, and one of the dumbest car myths we've heard is that reversing a car when the engine is cold will cause permanent and irreversible engine damage. Moreover, the worst car myths that continue to linger include the notion that lifetime fluids never need replacement.

Speaking of fluids, engine oils have their fair share of myths that refuse to fade. One of 'em is that thicker oil, or one that has a higher viscosity rating, offers better protection than thinner, low viscosity oil. The truth is that choosing the right oil based on the expected ambient temperature is far more effective than debating whether thinner or thicker oil is better.

If the owner's manual recommends 5W-30 synthetic oil in the summer and 0W-40 in the winter, stick to it and you'll be fine. Unfortunately, more oil myths need debunking, and we've identified four that persist despite the wealth of reliable information online.