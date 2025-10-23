4 Signs It's Time For New Spark Plugs

Spark plugs play a key role in keeping your engine running, since it's that little jolt of electricity that ignites the fuel/air mixture in a motor's cylinders. And that little spark has to be delivered in large numbers as the plugs have to fire once for every two revolutions of the crankshaft. That means when an engine is spinning at 3,000 rpm, the spark plugs are firing 1,500 times every minute. They also have to stand up to extreme temperatures, and operate their best when their center electrodes reach 932 to 1,742 degrees Fahrenheit.

While spark plugs are engineered for long life, you will have to replace them eventually — in fact, you should change your spark plugs every 80,000 to 100,000 miles. There are many reasons oil can appear on your spark plugs, all of which can lead to early replacement. Carbon buildups and overheating can cause the same issue. Problems with the gap between the central electrode and the ground electrode — where the spark occurs — can lead to damage as well. The good news is that, generally speaking, you don't need to adjust the gap on pre-set spark plugs.

Bad spark plugs will affect the combustion process, meaning your engine will tend to generate less power. You could notice worsening performance, worsening efficiency, and even some unexpected sounds from the improper fuel/air ignition. If you're unsure whether your spark plugs need replacing, here are four signs to watch for.