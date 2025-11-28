Controversial Scientist Avi Loeb Is Lashing Out At NASA And Other Researchers As 3I/ATLAS Zooms Through Solar System

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb has become a minor celebrity of science since a mysterious object named 3I/ATLAS was first spotted over the summer. Most researchers think it's an intriguing interstellar comet; Loeb has suggested that it could be an alien spacecraft. And now Loeb is lashing out at scientists who have argued that he's wrong.

This from one of his recent Medium posts:

Imaginative scientists master the humility to learn something new from anomalies rather than display the arrogance of expertise....Life is worth living if we allow for the unexpected to surprise us. Bureaucrats or unimaginative scientists want us to believe in the expected. But the rest of us know that the best is yet to come.

These are fighting words in the world of serious researchers. Penn State astronomer Jason Wright has been one of the main scientists to criticize Loeb's speculations while paying relatively close attention to the hoopla surrounding 3I/ATLAS as it passes through the Solar System. Loeb, meanwhile, has broadened his complaints to include NASA, because after the government shutdown ended, the agency held a press conference where representatives failed to take up Loeb's points and instead maintained that 3I/ATLAS is just a comet.