The Department Of Defense Has Spent Decades Encouraging Americans To Believe In UFOs

There's some truly awesome material in the Journal's investigation. While the flying saucers are of course B.S., the Pentagon did actually create an electromagnetic-pulse weapon of sorts in the late 1960s and tested it on actual nuclear missiles in Montana — EMPs would be generated by nuclear blasts, and the U.S. was worried that a Soviet first strike would knock out its ability to respond with its own ICBM launches. The guys in the missile silos didn't know what the "glowing" oval hovering outside the base was, but they knew their missiles were disabled, and they were told to never, ever talk about the event.

Honestly, I secretly love this stuff. I've had serious discussions with people about assorted UFO theories, my personal favorite being that the sightings are not of extraterrestrial craft but interdimensional ones: the "aliens" are visitors from parallel universes. Plausible!

Not really. The Pentagon shot down pretty much all speculation about UFOs when it released a report on the topic last year. In fact, the Journal's investigation was spurred by disclosures in the report that some of the claims investigated were, um... part of the psyop. So yes, the government has been lying to us about the flying saucers. But it doesn't take long to study the basic physics and learn that manipulating gravity without accessing a gargantuan amount of energy is impossible. The truth is out there: falling prey to the belief that UFOs are even a thing is like running a willing psyop on yourself.