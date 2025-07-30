Scientists Investigate Possible Alien Origins Of Mysterious Object Streaking Through Solar System

Is alien invasion armageddon coming for us in November? That's the speculation set off by a legitimate academic study recently published by a team of scientists. In early July, a previously unidentified object was spotted heading toward the Solar System. Now named "3I/ATLAS" by astronomers, the mysterious visitor follows the now-infamous Oumuamua, an object that appeared in 2017. A noted astrophysicist, Harvard's Avi Loeb, courted controversy by suggesting that Oumuamua might have been an alien probe. As a co-author of the study, he's now toying with the idea that 3I/ATLAS might also be alien technology.

Naturally, the alleged threat was picked up by the New York Post and spread throughout conspiracy-minded social media over this past weekend. The lede, of course, got buried. In the actual paper, the authors called their effort a "largely a pedagogical exercise" and concluded, as have many other scientists, that "[b]y far the most likely outcome will be that 3I/ATLAS is a completely natural interstellar object, probably a comet." Post-Oumuamua, however, scientists seem to have decided that outlandish speculation and highfalutin fun-seeking is acceptable. It certainly means that their alien-tech thesis will garner loads of media attention.