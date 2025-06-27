Lockheed's Infamous Skunk Works Actually Tested Metal That Was Part Of A UFO Con Job

The DoD investigator, Sean Kirkpatrick, got Lockheed to hand over the mystery metal. He then sent it to a Department of Energy lab, where it was traced to an earthbound World War II-era project. It definitely could not defy gravity. Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick and his team were running down all manner of other UFO allegations, many of which involved the Skunk Works and people who claimed to know what had really gone on there.

There were reverse-engineered alien lasers. There were crashed UFOs in Russia. There was an FBI raid of what wound up being an empty safe that was supposed to contain secret alien data. There was an actual Russian laser program that probably entailed UFO disinformation. The scale of the scam was astonishing, and we should be thanking the Journal for connecting all the dots.

As Kirkpatrick pursued all this stuff, he predictably ticked off some of the people he had investigated, who clearly had a stake in keeping the UFO narrative from being debunked. Ultimately, the overall investigation concluded that UFO claims dating back to the 1950s were baseless. The UFO gravy train, however, shows no signs of ending.