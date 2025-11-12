Scientists Are Now Bickering About Whether 3I/ATLAS Exploded When It Zoomed By The Sun

Loeb is obviously a qualified scientist and he has been copiously showing his work, as well as publishing non-peer-reviewed papers with colleagues about 3I/ATLAS. At the same time, he has been walking a tightrope between the cranks and the curious. In his most recent Medium post, he lashed out at other experts, accusing them of arrogance and trying to protect their intellectual turf. He has also forged something of an alliance with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in order to pressure NASA to release some images that have been delayed by the government shutdown. The congresswoman has said some pretty strange things about aliens and UFOs, but Loeb calls her "brilliant."

Other scientists aren't saying the same about Loeb. Penn State astronomer Jason Wright was unsparing, writing that "zero planetary scientists give Avi's claims any credence," and it's not because they are hostile to Loeb's ideas but because he is "demonstrably wrong." Wright goes on to accuse Loeb, whom he has worked with, of not knowing very much about comets and not consulting with comet experts if it doesn't suit his hypotheses.

"So the question isn't whether 3I/ATLAS is anomalous: it's from another Solar System, so of course it's anomalous!" Wright concludes. "It's whether it's so anomalous that there's any reason to think it's anything other than a comet."