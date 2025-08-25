A Controversial Harvard Scientist Has Doubled-Down On Claims That A Mysterious Space Object Could Be An Alien UFO

Truth be told, the whole UFO thing is starting to show its age. An investigative series published by the Wall Street Journal revealed that much of the Area 51 mythology was likely an elaborate, multi-decade psyop created by the government to distract the public from legitimate weapons development. Crashed flying saucers and autopsied aliens don't really feel all that 21st century. Enter Loeb, who offers that what we should really be looking for are possible ancient structures that are transitioning immense distances.

His ideas have caught on because there are some elements of the UFO community who aren't into denying physics. They understand that a single light year represents almost 6 trillion miles and that it's thoroughly improbable that alien intelligences could figure out how to cover that expanse (much less that they'd design their UFOs to function in our atmosphere). Different story if they started eons ago and engineered vessels that utilize the physics of space to go and go and go until they encounter something notable. That would mean they played the long game, and they didn't care if they were still around when their probes stumbled on other intelligences that could actually observe them.

For the record, I think 3I/ATLAS is a comet. But Loeb's doggedness has kind of won me over. And if we are able to ascertain that a nuclear reactor is humming away on the object, well...it would be a whole new world, right?