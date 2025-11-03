Mysterious 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Object Continues To Do Weird Stuff And Encourage Wild Speculation

The interstellar object named 3I/ATLAS is continuing its journey through the Solar System. After making a pass by Mars, it zoomed by the Sun, and between November and January, many Earth- and space-based telescopes will be able to observe it. For months now, a prominent and controversial Harvard scientist, Avi Loeb, has fueled speculation that 3I/ATLAS could be an alien probe. That speculation has now reached something of a fever pitch, as 3I/ATLAS continues to exhibit strange behavior.

From the New York Post:

Loeb suggested in a recent paper that the acceleration, along with the object's startlingly blue appearance, could be signs of an artificially constructed craft. "Alternatively, the non-gravitational acceleration might be the technological signature of an internal engine," he wrote in a Medium post Friday. "This might also explain the report on 3I/ATLAS getting 'bluer than Sun.'" "It could potentially be explained by a hot engine or source of artificial light," he wrote, adding that it could also be a natural signature of a comet.

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, acting NASA head Sean Duffy, and Joe Rogan have gotten in on the act. And on the internet, all manner of crazy posts are cropping up, complete with absurdly clickbait headlines, hysterical warnings, and cheesy renderings of 3I/ATLAS as some kind of ancient sci-fi spaceship.