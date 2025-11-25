What Are The Differences Between Ford's Super Duty 7.3 Godzilla And 6.7 Power Stroke?

So, you need a heavy-duty pickup truck, and have decided on something that adorns the legendary Blue Oval badge. However, Ford offers two compelling engine options, and you're not sure which direction you should go in. Those options come in the form of Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8, and the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8.

There is much which separates these two engines, but they both look to serve the same function — to function as capable mills in some of Ford's hardest-working truck models. We'll start off by saying that both are widely admired engines from within the Blue Oval circle, with many enthusiasts sharing equal amounts of praise for the two of them. Having said that, they also have their own unique sets of strengths and weaknesses.

While the task at hand is ultimately identical for both engines, the way they each go about doing their business is quite different. Read on to see how they differ from one another in terms of output, approach, reliability, longevity, and everything else in between.