How Ford's Logo Changed Over Time (And Why The Blue Oval Stuck)

After landing on the script, Ford spent years struggling with how to dress it. In 1907, the company's British arm crammed the lettering into an oval and sold it as the very picture of reliability and economy. Bold claims, sure, but when you're squaring off against British manufacturing of the era, I guess anything goes.

Across the Atlantic, things took a turn with sharper angles. In 1912, Ford unveiled a winged triangle logo and claimed its product as "the universal car." It was supposed to sell all the tangibles — speed, lightness, stability, and grace. But when was the last time you walked into a dealership and asked for the most graceful car on the lot? Henry Ford hated it, and that was that. The logo didn't live or die in a focus group — it died because the guy whose name was on the building simply didn't like it. Oddly enough though, the winged triangle logo has been dug back up for Ford's so-called "next Model T moment," this time with the bottom text reworked to read "the universal vehicle." What was old is new again, apparently.

The proper blue oval emblem officially arrived in 1927, bolted to the radiator of the then-new Model A — the car tasked with following the legendary Model T. That debut locked the oval into the company's DNA, even if Ford weirdly refused to put it on every car in the lineup for nearly 50 years. Talk about commitment issues.