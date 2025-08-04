Ford 6.7 Power Stroke: These Are The Worst Years According To Owners

If you regularly tow a large trailer or fifth-wheel RV, it's difficult to ignore the allure of the Ford 6.7 Power Stroke V8. It is the most powerful of America's big three diesel engines, a list that also includes the 6.7 Cummins turbo diesel and GM's 6.6 Duramax diesel. At the time of writing, the powerplant produces up to 500 horsepower along with an abundant 1,200 lb-ft of torque, which means that you can tow up to 40,000 pounds with a fifth-wheel. Maximum payload is also impressive at 6,935 pounds.

That capability comes as a result of improvements and revisions made to the 6.7 since the original version debuted back in 2011 as the beating heart of Ford's full-size and heavy-duty trucks. This was the first Power Stroke engine to be entirely built by Ford, although it was still designed in collaboration with Austrian engineering firm AVL. Standout features include reverse-flow aluminum cylinder heads with dual water jackets, a compacted graphite iron (CGI) block, a high-pressure common rail Bosch fuel system producing up to 29,000 psi of rail pressure, a dual-compressor-wheel VGT turbo, and a liquid-to-air intercooler.

It's indeed a statement piece — although it has also occasionally made some wrong statements. While the 6.7 Power Stroke is generally dependable, a number of owners have reported reliability issues, especially with the early versions of the engine. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given it was Ford's first attempt at producing the oil burner in-house since the early '80s.