How To Prevent Your DPF From Getting Clogged

Government agencies and car manufacturers have worked to reduce the emissions and harmful gases in our air over the last few decades. Automakers downsized car engines and pushed EVs, while the government placed restrictions on ICE vehicles and their exhaust systems to ensure that most of the harmful gases are trapped. Diesel vehicles, which bear the brunt of the blame for putting out the nasty stuff in the air, have several filters that reduce or contain emissions, including the diesel particulate filter (DPF).

The DPF traps and removes harmful soot particles instead of releasing them into the atmosphere. It removes those pollutants through a process called regeneration, in which the trapped soot is burned off. The DPF can regenerate using active or passive methods. The former relies on the ECU to raise the exhaust gas temperatures to burn the soot, while the latter can be accomplished with some spirited driving on the highway. However, the DPF can still get clogged, which will likely cause your diesel engine to become sluggish, and, in time, could result in DPF failure. Replacing a DPF can be expensive: anywhere between $1000 and $5000 or more.

So, how do we prevent a diesel vehicle's DPF from clogging? While some of the most effective options include adhering to safe driving practices and following a strict maintenance schedule, there are several things you should do. Here are a few tips.