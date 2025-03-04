What's The Deal With Ford's New Megazilla 2.0 Crate Engine?

Ford announced the 7.3-liter, gas-fired, naturally aspirated, pushrod V8 Godzilla engine to its friends and associates way back in February of 2019. At first it was just a truck engine, a big ol' V8 mill that put down a relatively sedate 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque in stock trim. Pretty good for hauling around building materials or landscaping equipment, but nothing that was going to set the drag strips aflame, as it were. That said, it had a lot of potential and it didn't take long for hot rodders to figure out how to squeeze a bunch more horses out of the big engine with just a handful of basic, off-the-shelf mods — upwards of 600 of them, in fact. They even wanted the massive engine implemented into other vehicles.

Never ones to rest on their laurels, the big brains at FoMoCo immediately got to work making an in-house hot-rodded version of their big, new V8 to beat the aftermarket at its own game. Godzilla hadn't even made it into Tokyo yet, as it were, before FoMoCo was teasing a bigger, stronger, angrier version called the Megazilla. Megazilla? Really guys? When MechaGodzilla was right there?

Anyway, the Megazilla engine kept Big-G's displacement, iron block, compression, and general construction and tossed a bunch of hi-po go-fast parts at it — Callies forged H-beam con rods, Mahle forged pistons, CNC-ported cylinder heads, etc. This bumped the Godzilla's output to 615 horsepower and a whopping 638 pound-feet of torque. Not bad, but I think we can do better.