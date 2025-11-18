10 Of The Strangest Boeing Aircraft Ever Made

Boeing is one of the biggest and oldest manufacturers of large airframes, and some of its planes are pretty odd. People associate it with well-known commercial airliners like the 737, the 767, and the regal 747, the "Queen of the Skies," which went out of production in 2023 after 54 years. Yet Boeing has been building large aircraft since the early days of aviation, including the 70-passenger 314 Clipper flying boat that first flew in 1938, as well as famous combat planes like the B-17 Flying Fortress and the legendary B-52 bomber.

Boeing's long expertise in building large aircraft helps to make its planes ideal test beds for experimental or special-duty planes. For instance, many of its jets, including the 747, are four-engine models, which makes them excellent for testing new engines, since the extra engines offer redundancy if a test engine fails. Boeing even built a shortened, stubby 747SP model for special projects.

One of the most famous oddball Boeings is Air Force One, with its iconic livery created by car designer Raymond Loewy. Yet this jet looks relatively normal compared to some of the most striking special-purpose Boeings. From extra engines to wild-looking fuselages to gigantic radar dishes, here are ten of the strangest Boeings ever made.