Who Builds Boeing's Jet Engines, And Are They The Same As Airbus Uses?

American aerospace giant Boeing has taken a bit of tarnish of late. A pair of deadly crashes and other lesser malfunctions have sullied the reputations of the latest iterations of the brand's 737 Max aircraft, but those concerns don't extend to the jets' powerful engines. Boeing is responsible for building the 737's iconic flat-bottomed nacelles, or casings, which house the engines. However, the turbofan powerplants themselves are farmed out to various global manufacturers. The world's largest producer of jet engines, including for Boeing, is a joint venture called CFM. The two entities behind CFM are General Electric and the French manufacturer Safran.

As part of its 39% global market share, CFM's fuel-efficient Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engines power every one of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft. Coincidentally, engines from this brand can also be found on some Airbus A320 jets, a competitor to the 737 that's assembled largely in Europe.

Of course, Boeing doesn't just build the 737. Other commercial Boeing jets include the venerable widebody 777 and the high-tech 787 Dreamliner, both of which are staples of long-haul or high-capacity routes, such as between the United States and Europe. And the engines there are made by others.