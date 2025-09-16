This Over-Wing Engine Setup Helped Boeing's YC-14 Master Short Runways

The C-130 Hercules is one of the most beloved aircraft in military service today. Since the plane was introduced in 1956 as America's next airlifter, military and civilian organizations have found plenty of use for its roomy cargo bay. In the past seven(!) decades, the Herc has had more utility than a Swiss Army knife, serving in airborne refueling, maritime patrol, search and rescue, aerial firefighting, and plenty of other jobs in the 70 nations it's served.

It's not Lockheed's only plane to be kicking hard at age 70, but it almost wasn't that way. Just 15 years into the Herc's life, the U.S. Air Force was looking for something new to replace it — a jet-powered airlifter designed to carry cargo deep behind enemy lines, and work out of airfields half the size of what the C-130 was used to. The Air Force chose two finalists in this Short TakeOff and Landing (STOL) competition, McDonnell Douglas with the YC-15, and what we're looking at today: the Boeing YC-14.

At first glance, the jet looks like one of those chibi cars squished in Photoshop to look like a cartoon, and those massive jet engines atop the wings result in a look unlike any other. But its bizarre design is all function over form, because when speeds were low and lift was lower, the YC-14 could use its massive over-wing engines to do what no other jet could: generate its own lift.