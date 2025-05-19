What Happens To The Air Force's Strangest Plane Now That It's Being Replaced?

Sometimes, the military comes up with some truly insane ideas — that work. What if you stuck an airport on a boat? Now, aircraft carriers rule the seas. Okay, what if you stuck a radar station on a plane? That gave us a type of aircraft that can detect enemies in the air and direct entire aerial battles.

Since the 1970s, the U.S. Air Force has used the E-3 for this purpose. Called the AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System), it is truly one of the strangest planes America's military has ever flown. It sports an enormous rotating radar dish on its back, 30 feet in diameter, giving it a silhouette that's instantly recognizable. Flying in pretty much every major conflict the U.S. has been involved in since its deployment, the AWACS is a staple of American airpower.

But its long watch is at last coming to an end. The AWACS uses a positively ancient airframe, the Boeing 707, which first flew in 1957 and no longer even flies commercially. That means parts are harder and harder to come by, and the cost of maintenance is skyrocketing, even as its once-peerless capabilities are becoming second-tier in the modern world. So the Air Force has already started to put them out to pasture, specifically by tossing them in the Boneyard.