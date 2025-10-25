Why Boeing's Legendary B-52 Bomber Has Those Weird Skin 'Wrinkles'

Some aircraft are remembered for their unique designs, robust capabilities, and even their influence on pop culture. The B-52 encompasses all of these and is absolutely gargantuan to boot, with a wingspan of 185 feet. Its size may or may not have had a role in the incident where the B-52 that almost hit a plane actually almost hit another plane, too. Nevertheless, when flying normally, or taxiing the runway, many onlookers have spotted strange rippling effects across the fuselage of this massive aircraft.

Fortunately, this odd wrinkling isn't a sign there is something wrong with the B-52; on the contrary, it's showcasing a masterful design. This big bomber, like all aircraft, are designed with lightweight aluminum, which includes the outer panels that comprise the exterior. These ripples can appear in flight as the force of the air flowing around the fuselage compresses certain panels, or on the ground as the airframe flexes against load.

As the outer "skin" of the B-52 is very thin, this is a common occurrence, it's just not always visible unless the sunlight hits it just right. Even though these aluminum panels are thin, each of them is made to handle load, just like every other airframe component. However, the wrinkles on the B-52 are typically seen near the front of the bomber for a specific reason.