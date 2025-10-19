Why NASA Picked A Boeing 747 To Piggyback The Space Shuttle

The Boeing 747 has taken many forms in its decades of service. First introduced in 1970, the Queen of the Skies has flown for airlines all over the world. It has also had a handful of side gigs over the last 55 years, serving as the iconic Air Force One, a command and control post, and even an airborne firefighter. Some proposals got as crazy as Boeing's idea to transform the 747 into a flying aircraft carrier. While that never made it past the study phase, NASA would eventually take advantage of the jet's low-wing profile and clean tail configuration to give the plane the job of carrying an aircraft unlike any other — the space shuttle.

For three decades, the iconic space shuttles were the flagships of American spaceflight. In their 135 missions, the five shuttles set major milestones, including putting the first American woman into space and launching spacecraft deep into the reaches of our solar system. They deployed and repaired the Hubble Space Telescope, which gave us views of our universe that had never been seen before. Most notably, they helped unite nations as the workhorses behind the construction of the International Space Station.

However, none of these missions and moments would be possible if it weren't for a pair of hot-rodded Boeing 747s. While five orbiters could carry 8 tons of cargo into low Earth orbit before gliding back home, only two jumbo jets could get them back in position for their next mission. Meet the 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA.