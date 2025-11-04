2026 Indian Sport Scout RT Could Perfect The Cruiser Formula

For the past few weeks I've been riding the Indian Sport Chief RT, the company's full-sized air-cooled sport bagger. It's — spoilers for the eventual review — a very good motorcycle, but like most things on this earth it's not perfect: It's big, it's expensive, and its air-cooled engine runs hot. Yet it seems Indian has gotten access to my phone's Notes app, because the company just announced a bike that may well address nearly every fault I can find with the Sport Chief: The new Sport Scout RT.

The Sport Scout RT takes the Sport Chief RT and, as you might expect, applies its formula of mods to the Scout platform. The smaller, lighter, liquid-cooled bike gets a sporty front fairing, a set of locking hard bags out back, and a full coat of paint all around — no more black-only fenders and fairings like the non-touring Sport Scout. The whole kit weighs in at a claimed 568 pounds wet, a full 146 pounds lighter than the Sport Chief RT.