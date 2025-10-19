Honda Rebel 300 Adds E-Clutch, Making The Best Beginner Bike Even More Beginner-Friendly

The Honda Rebel 300 is, in many ways, the perfect beginner bike. It's light, cheap, and compact; its seat height is approachable and its power is easily metered by even the shakiest of nervous newbie hands. It's no wonder that motorcycle courses across the country love the little Rebel as a training tool, and as such many new riders will use one as their first-ever bike. But, in a country where driving stick is on the decline, the Rebel 300 has always had one barrier to entry: A manual gearbox. Now, though, that's going away as the Rebel 300 finally gets Honda's E-Clutch system.

Of course, we're not surprised that the littlest Rebel is getting the E-Clutch. NHTSA records showed the U.S. would get a second variant of the bike way back in February, and those same documents said we'd get the Hornet 750 and CB1000SP. When those two hit our shores, it followed that the Rebel line would get its rumored updates just the same — especially after Honda showed an appetite to put the E-Clutch in compact cruisers, with the Japanese-market Rebel 250 getting the same treatment earlier this year, it's only natural that we see the tech on our Rebel 300.