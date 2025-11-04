2027 BMW F 450GS Looks Like The Baby ADV We All Crave

Earlier this year, BMW dropped the Concept F 450 GS. It was a very near-production concept, and it presaged bringing the entry-level G 310 GS more in line with the top-shelf R 1300 GS by giving it sleeker styling, a more off-road-focused design, and even a two-cylinder engine to replace the 310's little single. That concept received a rapturous response, so BMW is now giving us the real deal. The production-spec F 450 GS is here.

BMW announced the F 450 GS ahead of EICMA, the Milan Motorcycle Show. There are barely any changes from the concept, with everything from the styling to the engine remaining mostly as shown. The production bike looks to be a bit lower to the ground than the concept, and the muffler sits in a much lower mount than the concept's subframe bracket, but the overall bike looks like a fantastic way to get started with adventure motorcycling — or motorcycling in general.