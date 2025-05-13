Harley-Davidson's New MotoGP Series Won't Fix The Brand's European Problems

Racing is often a very top-of-funnel exercise, a means to get a brand out in front of customers who won't otherwise remember it. This is likely why, despite all the rumor milling, BMW has yet to field a team in MotoGP — the company gets its brand out there every race with its safety cars, and never has to shell out for bike development. If Harley is using MotoGP as a brand awareness effort, the company is vastly underestimating its own cachet in the EU. Awareness isn't the problem.

Taking Harley's baggers racing in Europe could, in theory, hit the desire part of that funnel. Harley-Davidson marketers may have specific customer sentiment analysis that shows Europeans think of American cruisers as slow or unwieldy, and the bar-and-shield may be using this series as an attempt to push back on that specific consumer thought. But a one-make race can be a tough proposition on that front, since Harley isn't actually showing off performance prowess relative to any competitors — except, of course, the GP bikes that are sure to turn faster laps on the same tracks under identical conditions, ready for side-by-side comparison. It's possible Harley-Davidson is banking on a broad Harley-racing-performance link in buyers' minds, but fielding eight race teams with factory support is a very expensive way to build broad-stroke associations.

What seems more likely to be Harley-Davidson's problem in Europe is its actual product lineup. Milwaukee makes tourers, but it doesn't make the sort of upright, fully faired bikes that Europeans buy in droves — a Road Glide may be a perfectly comfortable long-distance cruiser, but no buyer would confuse it with a BMW R1300 RT. If that's the market Harley wants, racing likely isn't the most effective way to go about getting it. It's a lot cheaper to slap some road-going fairings and lowered street suspension on a Pan America than it is to field a full race series. Give Europeans that bike, Harley, and you'll likely see better returns.