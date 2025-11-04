5 Used Audi Models You Can Buy With Confidence

Reliability is a trait we all want in our vehicles. It doesn't matter whether you're looking for a weekend sports car or hard-working pickup truck to abuse seven days a week, it will be a constant source of misery if it proves to be unreliable.

When it comes to being dependable, it's common knowledge that Japanese brands are usually a good bet. Sure, there are exceptions to that rule, but generally speaking, cars from Japan are often found to be the most reliable. That's only one aspect of desirability, though. As reassuring as it is that a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V will likely always get you to your destination, they aren't exactly exciting choices. Plus, if you're after something premium, Japanese brands don't tend to hit the mark like their European counterparts.

Unfortunately, though, while those big brands from Germany do tend to deliver engaging drives and luxury interiors, they aren't always renowned for being the most reliable or the easiest (read cheapest) to maintain. This is especially true for Audi at the moment, which came in dead last in J.D. Power's U.S. Initial Quality Study earlier this year, with an average of 269 problems per 100 vehicles.

That being said, some older Audi models boast much better reputations in terms of quality and dependability. By relying on data from third parties such as J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book (KBB), and the NHTSA, we've picked out five used models that you can go out and buy with confidence today. Entries have been ordered from oldest to newest, based on the first year in which they were available.