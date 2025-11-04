5 Used Audi Models You Can Buy With Confidence
Reliability is a trait we all want in our vehicles. It doesn't matter whether you're looking for a weekend sports car or hard-working pickup truck to abuse seven days a week, it will be a constant source of misery if it proves to be unreliable.
When it comes to being dependable, it's common knowledge that Japanese brands are usually a good bet. Sure, there are exceptions to that rule, but generally speaking, cars from Japan are often found to be the most reliable. That's only one aspect of desirability, though. As reassuring as it is that a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V will likely always get you to your destination, they aren't exactly exciting choices. Plus, if you're after something premium, Japanese brands don't tend to hit the mark like their European counterparts.
Unfortunately, though, while those big brands from Germany do tend to deliver engaging drives and luxury interiors, they aren't always renowned for being the most reliable or the easiest (read cheapest) to maintain. This is especially true for Audi at the moment, which came in dead last in J.D. Power's U.S. Initial Quality Study earlier this year, with an average of 269 problems per 100 vehicles.
That being said, some older Audi models boast much better reputations in terms of quality and dependability. By relying on data from third parties such as J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book (KBB), and the NHTSA, we've picked out five used models that you can go out and buy with confidence today. Entries have been ordered from oldest to newest, based on the first year in which they were available.
2009 to 2011 Audi A6: C6.5 generation
2009 marks the first model year in which the facelifted C6.5 Audi A6 was made available. The earlier pre-facelift cars aren't necessarily less reliable by design, but they are getting older, whereas these revised models are still reasonably modern. What's more, the facelifted cars benefit from sharper exterior lights, a lightly revised front fascia, and some welcome tweaks within the cabin. The 2026 Audi A6 looks better than other Audi sedans from recent years, but the C6.5 A6 certainly doesn't look bad considering its age.
This era of A6 has also proven itself as a dependable model you can buy with confidence. In fact, there are examples out there with north of 200,000 miles on the odometer that are still in regular use. Add to that the great score of 84/100 that J.D. Power awarded the 2010 model for its quality and reliability levels, and that's likely enough to reassure most buyers that an A6 from this generation is a pretty safe bet.
Looking at KBB, almost 90% of owners who left a review would recommend the model, and consumers awarded the 2010 A6 with an average reliability score of 4.5 out of 5, mirroring the score given by J.D. Power. This generation of A6 is a little old to qualify for KBB's cost-to-own estimate, but it's reassuring to see that CarEdge suggests Audi A6 models, in general, are slightly less likely to require major repairs than other cars in the same segment. In contrast, maintenance bills are a little higher than average, which is fairly typical of a premium German brand.
2013 to 2016 Audi A4: B8.5 generation
The Audi A4 is the A6's smaller and more affordable sibling. While it may not be as supple on the road or as well-equipped inside as the A6, it's still more than spacious enough for a family of five, looks much newer, and is a little more attainable in terms of price, too. As it happens, the B8.5 generation A4 is one of the most dependable used Audis you can buy today. There are plenty of examples from this generation that have covered some serious distance, so we think this sharp-looking Audi definitely qualifies as a high-mileage car still worth buying.
In contrast to the aforementioned A6, the B8.5-gen A4 is a little newer. Therefore, it's more likely that average available models on the used market will be in better condition and have fewer miles on the clock. In terms of dependability, all B8.5 model years — which run from 2013 through to 2016 — have been rated by J.D. Power, and all have received a great score on the quality and reliability front. Impressively, these relatively modern premium sedans come in, on average, at just under $10,000, according to KBB, even in the Premium Plus trim in the final model year, although low-mileage examples will still command higher prices.
This makes the A4 a great premium alternative to a used Camry or Accord, without requiring you to fork out thousands more for the privilege. Repair and maintenance costs are a little lighter on the wallet, too, which should instill confidence in the mind of anyone seeking a smart and budget-focused family car in 2025 and beyond.
2015 to 2018 Audi Q3: 8U generation
It's no secret that SUVs and crossovers are super popular for families, commuters, and just about everyone at the moment. Unfortunately, though, not all Audi SUVs get a good rap. The seven-seat Q7, for example, suffers from troublesome and costly air suspension issues, while some model years of the Q5 were plagued by excessive oil consumption problems.
The Q3, however, has proven itself as a genuinely dependable little model that can serve smaller families just fine. It's the baby of Audi's SUV group — save for the Q2 model, which never saw American shores. Instead of heading straight for reviews and ratings from specialists such as J.D. Power, we'll lead with the fact that owners seem to love them. For example, 98% of owners who have reviewed the Q3 on KBB happily recommend it. In addition to that impressive stat, the Q3 was awarded an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 by the same owners, alongside a perfect 5 out of 5 for reliability. It doesn't get much better than that, which is why the Q3 is perhaps one of the most confidence-inspiring used Audi models out there right now.
Just to further hammer the point home, J.D. Power awarded the 2015 model year with a quality and reliability score of 85/100. Plus, CarEdge informs us that, much like the aforementioned A6, chances of needing a major repair are lower than the segment's average, even if maintenance costs are once again a little higher. If you can't afford the all-new 2026 Audi Q3 that recently debuted in Europe, then a 10-year-old model with sensible mileage and a fully stamped service book might just be the next best thing.
2015 to 2020 Audi A3: 8V generation
While SUVs and crossovers are extremely popular today, there is still plenty to love about a cheap and cheerful compact. Now, the A3 might not be the cheapest, but it definitely is cheerful and brings a premium flair to a corner of the market that is usually so value-focused it leaves many models looking a little spartan. That's not the case with the A3 — it sports the same impressive MMI infotainment systems, high-quality cabin materials, and dynamic ride that owners of larger, more expensive Audis have become so accustomed to.
As with the other models featured, you can expect to find impressive J.D. Power quality and reliability scores, a plethora of pleasing reviews on KBB, and sensible running and maintenance costs from CarEdge. Where the A3 differs, though, is in its size. Like the Q3, this generation of A3 is much smaller and lighter than most other Audi models and, therefore, is likely to be cheaper to own over the years. Lighter cars benefit from smaller and more efficient engines, and less stress is put on braking and suspension components. Plus, smaller models generally sport smaller wheels and brakes, which are often cheaper to replace than larger components on bigger and more powerful vehicles.
If owning something that's prestigious and attractive without breaking the bank with hideous repair and maintenance bills sounds like something you'd like, then an 8V-gen A3 could be just what you need. Moreover, it's a small car you could actually live with, sporting compact dimensions that make it a breeze to navigate and enough space inside to comfortably fit a family of five.
2016 to 2023 Audi TT: 8S generation
Let's finish on a high note, which is exactly what Audi did when it marked 25 years of the TT with a beautiful Final Edition of the iconic two-door sports car. While the other models on this list have been sensible, family-focused vehicles with a premium twist, the TT is much more centered around the driver and what they experience behind the wheel.
Coupes and roadsters were available across all three generations, with the former sporting a 2+2 configuration, while the latter was always a two-seater. It's the final generation which piques our interest as a used model you can buy with confidence. Thanks to the fact it was only discontinued a couple of short years ago, the market is awash with smart, low-mileage examples. In fact, new Audi models receive a 4-year, 50,000-mile (whichever comes first) warranty as standard, so you may still be able to grab a TT with factory coverage remaining.
The oldest models from the last generation are barely a decade old and are proving to be incredibly desirable, with depreciation setting in quite slowly for a used and now discontinued model. For example, final-year models have only dropped 3% of their original MSRP, according to KBB. Unfortunately, though rumors have been circulating for some time, no replacement for the TT has been confirmed. The closest we've got is the Audi Concept C reveal earlier this year — but that's fully electric and not confirmed for a production run. So, if it's a sporting coupe or drop-top with four rings on the front that you're after, then a used TT is absolutely your best bet right now.