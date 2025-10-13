Does Japan Really Make The Most Reliable Cars?

There's a longstanding belief that Japan builds the most reliable cars in the auto industry, and many modern studies continue to bear that out. For example, in the 2025 Consumer Reports honor roll of brands with the best reliability, the top six names were all Japanese: Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Acura, and Mazda led the way, in that order. The results were particularly impressive for that first company, as we discovered when we looked at the data on how reliable Subarus are. The results from this year's J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability spread the top honors further, geographically, but Lexus was number one here, too, with Mazda and Toyota ranked third and fourth. (As for the number two brand, well, you may be surprised at how reliable new Buicks are.)

Many folks chalk this success up to a Japanese manufacturing philosophy known as "kaizen," which became popular with automakers like Toyota in the years after World War II. The word means "continuous improvement" and here refers to the idea of everyone in the company pulling together to make ongoing small enhancements to their vehicles with a goal of having a large overall effect on quality.

But here's the thing: While many vehicles from Japan-based automakers do perform well on today's reliability studies, so do those from other countries' brands. So it might be better to say that, overall, Japan still makes the most-reliable cars in most classes, but the leaders in some different segments now come from different countries.