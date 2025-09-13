10 High-Mileage Used Cars That Are Actually Worth Buying
Buying a brand new car has its merits, but so does buying used. When it comes to frugal car purchases, new-car depreciation equates to used-car savings. Typically, these savings increase as the vehicle ages or accrues mileage. With that in mind, we decided to hone in on the latter and compile a list of 10 high-mileage cars that are actually worth buying.
Some folks may wonder why we'd recommend spending hard-earned dollars on heavily used vehicles. After all, the savings are null and void if there are big maintenance bills after the initial purchase. This is a fair point, and it's exactly why some of our choices are robust cars that are known for their long-term reliability. Additionally, high-mileage cars grant access to luxury or performance that some of us otherwise might not have access to due to budgetary constraints.
Before diving in, we should clarify a few other details. The term "high-mileage" can be relative to certain models or vehicle types, but in this case we'll consider anything with over 100,000 miles to be high-mileage. Another caveat is that we're sticking to cars that have a readily available supply with clean titles. We would also like to remind readers that there is an element of subjectivity when it comes to compiling such lists.
We understand that frugality isn't the only reason to purchase a high-mileage vehicle, however, it's typically the primary motive in most cases. In the end, buyers should pick the car that best suits their needs. With that in mind, we invite you to think of this list as a reference point in your car shopping venture.
Any high-mileage Honda Accord with a manual transmission
If pragmatism and frugality are your main priorities, but you want something that offers at least some sentiment of driver engagement, then you'll likely be content with just about any high-mileage Honda Accord that has a manual transmission.
This nameplate is renowned for its reliability, though we believe that some Accords rank higher than others. Out of every Accord generation, we ranked the ninth-gen model in fourth, calling it a breath of fresh air compared to its predecessor. If you agree, then you'll be happy to know that we found some very affordable examples, including several below the $5,000 mark. Yes, some have a few battle scars, but these blemishes give them character.
Opting for a ninth-gen Accord, which were built for the 2013 to 2017 model years, gives you options when it comes to the powertrain and body style. A functional four-door configuration is available, as is a two-door coupe. In addition to the efficient 2.4-liter inline-4, a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 can also be had. Of course, the more common automatic transmission is also available for folks who'd prefer to not row their own gears.
That said, if the delta between new car prices and used car prices needs to be drastic in order to convince you that buying used is worthwhile — and you're a #savethemanual advocate — then any high-mileage, manual Accord ought to do.
Late '90s Toyota Camry
If we follow the logic that led us to the Honda Accord, we'd be remiss to not mention the Toyota Camry, specifically fourth-generation models. Although neither offer anything in the way of a proper sports car, the driving dynamics of the Camry will feel a bit more reserved compared to the Accord, even with a manual transmission.
Built for the 1997 through 2001 model years, these sedans sit at the intersection of comfort, reliability, and affordability. Despite closing in on 30 years of age, these stout sedans still maintain their strong reputation as high-mileage vehicles that are still worth buying. In fact, some say it's the best car they've ever bought.
When it comes to powertrain and drivetrain options, the fourth-gen Camry can be had with either a 2.2-liter inline-4 or a 3.0-liter V6 engine. The former generated 133 horsepower, and the latter made 196 hp. In addition to a five-speed manual, a four-speed automatic was also available. Given the frugal nature of such a purchase, we think the more efficient four-banger paired with an automatic makes the most sense. In addition to being the most fuel-efficient configuration, it's also the most common and most affordable.
Plenty of examples of these Toyota Camrys can easily be found below the $4,000 mark, with mileage ranging from below 100,000 to well over 300,000. As with any car this old, a pre-purchase inspection is needed to ensure that everything is as it should be.
2015-2021 Subaru WRX and WRX STI
The next one on the list might seem like an about-face, but buying any high-mileage vehicle is a risk to some extent. Although we can already hear the comments about ring lands and head gaskets, we still think a high-mileage fourth-generation Subaru WRX STI can be a solid purchase for enthusiasts after budget-friendly, year-round performance — as long as they're willing to keep up with routine maintenance and avoid risky modifications.
During our search, we came across plenty of examples priced below $20,000, and several below $15,000. We also saw our fair share of engine issues and rebuilt titles, but there were still some decent ones, including a 2015 WRX STI Limited on CarGurus with a clean title, clear history, and just under 126,000 miles.
As a Limited model, it gets leather seats, a sunroof, and a Harman Kardon sound system. All of that plus Subaru's legendary turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four EJ-series engine, close-ratio six-speed manual transmission, and rally-derived all-wheel drivetrain for $13,000 is pretty appealing if you ask us. The fact that this is likely the last non-hybrid or non-EV STI that Subaru will ever produce makes it all the more worthwhile.
It might not be as enticing as the special edition S209, however, the most recent online auction saw one of those sell for over $76,000. Frugal buyers can experience something similar for less than one-sixth of that price.
Subaru BRZ / Scion FR-S / Toyota 86
If the notion of cheap performance piques your interest but you'd prefer something that's more nimble and rear-wheel driven, then the Subaru BRZ might be more your speed. For those who are unfamiliar, this same car can be had under a few different nameplates, including the Scion FR-S, which was eventually replaced by the Toyota 86. In short, their Porsche-like mannerisms make them very affordable alternatives to somewhat affordable alternatives.
To elaborate, if one can't afford a 911, then one might consider a Boxster or a Cayman. If you can't afford one of those Porsches, then you may look at a Subaru BRZ (or any of its siblings). If you follow this train of thought all the way to the cheapest option, then you'll find yourself perusing through listings for high-mileage BRZs, FR-Ses, and 86es.
Like the aforementioned WRX STI and Porsche models, these sporty coupes are powered by four-cylinder boxer engines sans turbo. In addition to having this similarity to the German-built sports cars, the BRZ, FR-S, and 86 also offer a bit more practicality than the Mazda Miata, which is revered as one of the best cars to buy when you're in the market for affordable fun.
As for the price, well, you can certainly find more than a few examples for less than $10,000. Bumping the budget up to $15,000 gives you access to slightly cleaner coupes, however, the average mileage is still right around 100,000. If it were our money, we'd deal with the higher mileage and older age that comes with the $10,000 budget and keep the leftover funds around for maintenance and mechanical enhancements.
Volkswagen Jetta TDI and Golf TDI
When discussing the topic of high-mileage vehicles, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention at least one diesel-powered model. Generally, cars with diesel engines tend to outlast their petrol-powered counterparts. Take the Volkswagen Jetta and Golf TDI models. Although there are multiple generations available, we're going to hone in on models that were impacted by the Dieselgate cheating catastrophe since it negatively impacted values for owners, making them bargains for buyers.
As a reminder, the EPA flagged 2009 through 2015 Jettas and 2010 through 2015 Golfs equipped with the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 diesel engine for emissions-defeating software. Notably, 2009 through 2014 Jetta SportWagen TDI models and 2015 Golf SportWagen TDI models were also affected.
We have great insight into what owning a reformed cheater VW diesel is really like thanks to Erin Marquis, who reported an overall positive, money-saving experience. Something to keep in mind, though, are the maintenance costs associated with owning a European diesel as well as the added charge of running diesel instead of fuel. While diesel used to be more economically viable, that is no longer the case.
Second-Generation Saab 9-3
If a turbocharged European car piques your interest but you're not particularly fond of the idea of owning a diesel and all that comes with it, then perhaps you might consider a second-generation Saab 9-3. Built from 2003 through the early 2010s, these Swedish super saloons were built after General Motors took control of Saab and make for content-packed bargains in the used car market.
Although affordable and funky Saabs are still pretty easy to find, supply is certainly trending downward. To us, this get 'em while you can aspect makes them an even more worthwhile purchase. However, we understand that such a vehicle might not be ideal for everyone.
Sourcing parts for a 9-3 isn't as straightforward as it might be for a Buick Regal or Chevy Malibu of the same vintage, which both ride on Epsilon platforms. Saab had a habit of making small changes from one model year to the next, or even within the same model year in some cases, so you can't always rely on guaranteed-to-fit claims made by online parts retailers.
That said, if you're ok with cross-referencing part numbers then you should be just fine. Your mechanic, on the other hand, may have some objections. For better or for worse, you'll likely need to source a shop that specializes in Saabs if you choose to buy one and are not a DIY mechanic.
Cadillac ATS
If you have a taste for the finer things, but would rather steer clear of quirky Saabs, then perhaps another value-packed proposition from GM's portfolio might be more your speed — the Cadillac ATS.
This was the luxury marque's entry-level model back when it was produced, meaning it was the most affordable Cadillac model at the time. That designation now rests on the shoulders of the CT4, which has a base MSRP of $37,095 for the 2026 model year. However, high-mileage ATS models can offer a similar experience for well under $10,000.
Shoppers should know that the ATS was available in both sedan and coupe form, and with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. For most of its lifespan, the standard engine was a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 while a turbocharged 2.0-liter was optional. Although the turbo-four offers much more performance, ATS models equipped with this engine aren't necessarily more expensive in the used-car market. This is likely due to the fact that the simpler 2.5-liter is less finicky and can run on cheaper 87 octane, whereas the turbo-four requires premium fuel.
During our search, we found a high-mileage 2013 ATS 2.0T Performance sedan for less than $6,000. If you don't have any qualms about driving around in a car with over 170,000 miles, then you'll get to enjoy a suite of driver safety technology along with other amenities such as a heated steering wheel and a Bose sound system. All of those features are stuffed inside a good-looking sedan that rides on the capable Alpha platform, generates 272 hp, and returns up to 30 miles per gallon on the highway.
Not too shabby if you ask us. Just make sure to do your due diligence when it comes to pre-purchase inspections.
First-generation Cadillac CTS-V
For some, the image of an American luxury sedan is incomplete without one key feature — a tried and true push-rod small block V8. If you're someone who abides by the "no replacement for displacement" mantra, then perhaps you might be more satisfied with a first-generation Cadillac CTS-V. As the first-ever V-branded car, buying one of these means you'll own a piece of automotive history.
Prices on these elegantly burly brutes aren't quite as low as they used to be, but they can still be had for less than $20,000. In fact, we managed to find some below the $15,000 mark, with one higher-mileage example listed on Prime Motors at $12,450. With 140,000 on the odometer, it's by no means the highest mileage CTS-V we've ever come across, and we think it still offers a pretty solid bang for your buck.
Cadillac isn't exactly known for having the most lavish interiors, and this was especially true in the early to mid-2000s. In its defense, though, even Porsche 911 interiors from this era leave much to be desired. A 2004 to 2007 CTS-V is no exception. Still, what it lacks in interior refinement it more than makes up for with engaging performance.
To be clear, these early CTS-Vs are a far cry from the Blackwing models Cadillac sells today. Even so, the 2004 and 2005 models provide drivers with 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque from a 5.7-liter LS6 V8, which is mated to a sturdy Tremec T56 6-speed manual transmission. These will be the most affordable models, as the more expensive 2006 and 2007 feature, amongst other updates, the 6.0-liter LS2 V8, which provides peak torque a bit earlier in the rev range. The LS6 is more than adequate, though.
Fifth-generation Ford Mustang (S197)
When it comes to American-made V8s, we can't leave out an icon. Although we think you could make a case for just about any used Ford Mustang GT with a manual transmission, we're partial to the fifth-generation Ford Mustang, aka the S197. Built for the 2005 through 2014 model years, these are a great value proposition for pony car fanatics. They're modern enough to provide livable daily transportation, and cheap enough to buy on a budget.
Looks are subjective, but the 2013 and 2014 Mustang GTs are widely regarded as some of the best-looking modern iterations of the nameplate. However, due to demand these models come at a premium, and prices start to overlap with the newer sixth-gen S550 models unless you limit your search to high-mileage examples. Earlier S197 GTs are easier to find in the sub-$10,000 price range. This is what landed such models in our list of fastest for cheapest vehicles.
If those prices still aren't quite low enough, buyers can save even more if they opt for the less muscular V6 variant. Although we tend to give most of our attention to V8 pony cars, it's worth noting that 2011 and later Mustangs were propelled by the Cyclone V6 that put out 305 hp and returned up to 31 miles per gallon on the highway. The figures represent an impressive 95 hp bump over the 4.0-liter V6 used in the 2010 model plus five more highway miles per gallon.
While the V6 may not sound as cool as the big bad 5.0-liter V8 — both literally and figuratively — it still represents a pretty decent value, and you'll still get to brag about owning one of the last solid axle Mustangs.
Ford Fusion
Truth be told, this last slot was a tough choice. Ultimately, we landed on providing a solution to buyers who are too risk-averse for a performance-oriented machine and would prefer an American-branded alternative to the aforementioned Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. For that, we've chosen the discontinued Ford Fusion.
Its range of configurations would surely satisfy your needs for basic transportation. For reference, choices include all-wheel and front-wheel drivetrains as well as hybrid, four-cylinder, and six-cylinder powertrains. To clarify, hybrid models are only available with front-wheel drive.
Frugal individuals will appreciate the Fusion's reputation as a reliable workhorse. It won't wow you with thrilling driving dynamics nor fascinate you with fast speeds, but it'll get the job done. During our search, we found plenty of choices for less than $10,000. Even younger 2018 to 2020 Fusion hybrid sedans, which received an EPA rating of 42 miles per gallon combined, could be had in that price range.
If you prefer the simplicity of conventional gas engines or require all-wheel drive, those are even easier to find for less money, too. As a reminder, the Ford Fusion was produced for the 2006 through 2020 model years.