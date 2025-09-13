10 High-Mileage Used Cars That Are Actually Worth Buying

Buying a brand new car has its merits, but so does buying used. When it comes to frugal car purchases, new-car depreciation equates to used-car savings. Typically, these savings increase as the vehicle ages or accrues mileage. With that in mind, we decided to hone in on the latter and compile a list of 10 high-mileage cars that are actually worth buying.

Some folks may wonder why we'd recommend spending hard-earned dollars on heavily used vehicles. After all, the savings are null and void if there are big maintenance bills after the initial purchase. This is a fair point, and it's exactly why some of our choices are robust cars that are known for their long-term reliability. Additionally, high-mileage cars grant access to luxury or performance that some of us otherwise might not have access to due to budgetary constraints.

Before diving in, we should clarify a few other details. The term "high-mileage" can be relative to certain models or vehicle types, but in this case we'll consider anything with over 100,000 miles to be high-mileage. Another caveat is that we're sticking to cars that have a readily available supply with clean titles. We would also like to remind readers that there is an element of subjectivity when it comes to compiling such lists.

We understand that frugality isn't the only reason to purchase a high-mileage vehicle, however, it's typically the primary motive in most cases. In the end, buyers should pick the car that best suits their needs. With that in mind, we invite you to think of this list as a reference point in your car shopping venture.