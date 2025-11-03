These Are Some Of The Least RV-Friendly Cities And States In The U.S.: Here's Why

Some U.S. cities couldn't be any less hospitable to RVs if they were actively on fire. Oh, and if you actually call your RV home-sweet-home, don't even think about trying RV living in Hawaii, Michigan, Indiana, or Delaware, as it's illegal to live in an RV on your property in these states.

The challenges for RVs, or recreational vehicles — whether they be motor homes, fifth-wheel trailers, conversion vans, or even converted buses – are numerous. You may run into laws prohibiting you from parking for extended periods. The weather could be somewhere between unpleasant and dangerous. Roads can be too narrow, too steep, or have turns that are too tight. Locations can vacillate between being touristy, overcrowded, and overpriced to being unsafe due to crime rates or particularly nasty wildlife.

To make things worse, you may find the local RV infrastructure is inadequate or nonexistant. There may be no electrical hookups, or the hookups provided may be hazardous to even look at, much less use. You may have trouble finding dump stations or experience questionable fresh water connections. And on top of that, the nearest fuel station may be over 100 miles away, so if you forgot to fill up, you could be hosed.

Now, this list of the least RV-friendly cities and states is by no means comprehensive. You may even have horror stories from places that some consider to be quite pleasant for RVs. That said, the following places are unreceptive to RVs in their own ways.