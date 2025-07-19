You Might Love Your Vintage RV, But Some Parks Don't

For those of us who sweat whenever the temperature rises above 70 degrees (Fahrenheit, not Celsius, everyone sweats when it's 70 degrees Celsius), outdoor camping is generally regarded as a "nope." That's why RVs are so awesome. They let us bring all the amenities of a house, especially A/C, Wi-Fi, and TVs, to the wilderness.

Unfortunately for those of us whose last name doesn't end in -usk or -ezos, a new RV can cost as much as or more than a house, with prices for motorhomes specifically ranging anywhere from $50,000 to a Bugatti-rivaling $2,000,000. And, onerous contracts can make those of us who buy new RVs feel like fools, rubes, and suckers should a problem arise. Boy, used RVs are certainly looking a lot more attractive to the budget-conscious*.

Oh, no, you get out of here, asterisk! Well, shoot, we do have to address a downside to buying a used RV that can become a bit of a headache, and that's the "RV 10-year rule." As you're planning your routes and investigating campgrounds and RV parks, you'll find that some of them have specific language in their guidelines about RV condition, features, and dimensions. One of the more commonly discussed restrictions revolves around the age of RVs, and if you tell the park yours is 10 years or older, they may be disinclined to acquiesce to your request ('t-means "no").