You Might Love Your Vintage RV, But Some Parks Don't
For those of us who sweat whenever the temperature rises above 70 degrees (Fahrenheit, not Celsius, everyone sweats when it's 70 degrees Celsius), outdoor camping is generally regarded as a "nope." That's why RVs are so awesome. They let us bring all the amenities of a house, especially A/C, Wi-Fi, and TVs, to the wilderness.
Unfortunately for those of us whose last name doesn't end in -usk or -ezos, a new RV can cost as much as or more than a house, with prices for motorhomes specifically ranging anywhere from $50,000 to a Bugatti-rivaling $2,000,000. And, onerous contracts can make those of us who buy new RVs feel like fools, rubes, and suckers should a problem arise. Boy, used RVs are certainly looking a lot more attractive to the budget-conscious*.
Oh, no, you get out of here, asterisk! Well, shoot, we do have to address a downside to buying a used RV that can become a bit of a headache, and that's the "RV 10-year rule." As you're planning your routes and investigating campgrounds and RV parks, you'll find that some of them have specific language in their guidelines about RV condition, features, and dimensions. One of the more commonly discussed restrictions revolves around the age of RVs, and if you tell the park yours is 10 years or older, they may be disinclined to acquiesce to your request ('t-means "no").
How big of a deal is the 10-year rule, really?
Honestly, most of the time you run across a place with a 10-year restriction, it's more what you call a guideline than an actual rule. First, the 10-year rule is meant to deter dilapidated Cousin Eddie-esque rustbucket RVs that will ruin the aesthetics of the park and cause the other guests' monocles to pop out into their cocktails. Second, the rule prevents poorly-maintained motorhomes and trailers from leaking vital yet harmful fluids through dried-out gaskets or causing fires due to faulty electrical wiring.
Third, owners of older RVs that are likely to need costly repairs are more likely to abandon their rig. This leaves the property owner with an expensive tow bill and possibly some legal wrangling with the abandoner. Owners with older RVs in great shape usually just have to call the park in question or send in pictures to gain entrance. Setting a blanket rule of "No RVs older than 10 years" is easier than printing a bunch of nuanced stuff. So, set the rule, let the people who really want to come to the park call and ask for an exception.
However, and most puzzlingly, the rule might be in place to create an air of exclusivity for more upscale RV parks. Only those with enough money to buy the latest and greatest RVs can get in, even though RV dealerships will admit lots of new campers are pieces of junk. Imagine a car show with that same mentality. "Sorry, sir, your Ferrari 250 GTO is not welcome. However, the fellow behind you with the 2019 Buick Enclave certainly is."
The times, they are a-changin'
Going to a campground's website and seeing, "No RVs older than 10 years," can be a sign that the park will be super strict and particular about every detail to an irritating degree. "Hey, owners, just letting you know, no dogs!" "Hey, we must remind you, please don't bring your stealthy camper made out of pallets, we know what you're trying to pull here."
As reported by RV Miles on YouTube, plenty of parks are beginning to reverse course on this antiquated rule, or at least put more qualifications in the guideline language up front. According to RV Miles' research, the reason for park guidelines putting more of the caveats up front rather than hiding them behind an email or phone call wall is that potential customers don't want to go to a campground that excludes people so arbitrarily.
It's such a turn-off that some campers won't think of taking their RV to a site that rejects vehicles based on age. As usual, letting your wallet do the talking is a great way to be heard. Besides, according to a study from MMCG Invest, the number of new RV parks opening is shrinking, and many current parks are themselves more than 10 years old. Now, wouldn't it be a bit hypocritical to reject 10-year-old RVs from a park that's older than that?