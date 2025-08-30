Why Does Lombard Street Exist?
If you've ever found yourself looking at San Francisco's famously crooked Lombard Street and wondered, "Why the hell is it like that?" well, you've come to the right place. I mean, why are there a set of switchbacks in the middle of one of America's busiest cities? Well, there's actually a very good reason for the bizarre layout: safety.
That's right, this single block of Lombard Street has eight hairpin turns in the name of safety. Initially, it was straight — just like the surrounding rounds in the Russian Hill section of SF. However, its 27% grade was too steep for most vehicles to climb. In 1922, a nearby property owner — Carl Henry — had the idea of implementing a series of sharp turns to reduce the hill's natural grade to a more manageable 16%. From there, Lombard Street as we know it today was born.
The design was carried out by Clyde Healy, an architect and civil engineer from San Francisco (where today's Tesla robotaxis are going to be regular old taxis). Healy aimed to make a road that was easier to navigate and reflected the surrounding area's natural topography. Because of his efforts, Lombard Street quickly became a spectacle of urban design.
Lombard Street today
Today, this twisty road in the middle of San Francisco is a bit of a tourist trap. It also just so happens to be the spot of some of the most expensive real estate in the world. Yep — despite the fact that thousands of folks will traverse this weird little road every day, real SF residents live on it. I cannot imagine they're too thrilled with the traffic, but I don't exactly feel bad for them. I've got a pretty good feeling they knew what they were signing up for.
The road is lined with hundreds of lovely flowers and plants — most notably hydrangeas. They add a real splash of color to the otherwise gray background. When you add in the bright-red brick road, you get one picturesque spot.
So, next time you're in San Francisco and someone asks why Lombard Street is like that, you can impress everyone around you by knowing the answer. That's the sort of thing we provide here at Jalopnik. And as a Jalopnik reader, you'll also know that if you're trying to get from San Francisco to Los Angeles by public transit, it will take you two days.