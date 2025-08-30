If you've ever found yourself looking at San Francisco's famously crooked Lombard Street and wondered, "Why the hell is it like that?" well, you've come to the right place. I mean, why are there a set of switchbacks in the middle of one of America's busiest cities? Well, there's actually a very good reason for the bizarre layout: safety.

That's right, this single block of Lombard Street has eight hairpin turns in the name of safety. Initially, it was straight — just like the surrounding rounds in the Russian Hill section of SF. However, its 27% grade was too steep for most vehicles to climb. In 1922, a nearby property owner — Carl Henry — had the idea of implementing a series of sharp turns to reduce the hill's natural grade to a more manageable 16%. From there, Lombard Street as we know it today was born.

The design was carried out by Clyde Healy, an architect and civil engineer from San Francisco (where today's Tesla robotaxis are going to be regular old taxis). Healy aimed to make a road that was easier to navigate and reflected the surrounding area's natural topography. Because of his efforts, Lombard Street quickly became a spectacle of urban design.