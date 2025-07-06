It's Illegal To Live In An RV On Your Property In These US States

If you're looking to fully commit to RV life and want to purchase some land where you can park your home on wheels, you'll want to consider one of the states with the least restrictive laws. These include Florida, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon. These states typically don't require special permitting and will pretty much let you mind your own business as long as you don't make any trouble. Just be sure to check the local statutes to make sure you're above board.

Some savvy Rvers are joining forces to purchase land as a collective and to form their own private RV and tiny house communities. Depending on local zoning, the land can be designated as a campground, or the co-owners can go the extra mile to file for an RV park permit, essentially becoming their own landlords.

Though some believe RV owners are fools, as long as traditional housing systems continue to leave people feeling more trapped and even less secure, we can expect an increase in the desire to seek out unconventional alternatives. The good news is that there are a lot of states that allow RV living in some form, as long as you follow a few rules and fill out the proper paperwork. Lawmakers across the nation are considering bills to relax the requirements for what is considered a human dwelling. So, if your idea of the perfect home is trading square footage for more freedom, then you might soon get your chance.