Does Anyone Actually Get Ticketed For Honking In New York City?

Did you know that it's illegal in New York City to honk your horn unless it's an emergency? It's one of those driving habits that could get you pulled over, even if it may not seem like it. Judging from all the honking that goes on in New York, though, you'd think there are a lot of emergencies. Or maybe we just don't understand what the word "emergency" means. We weren't aware that it could apply when someone doesn't move quite fast enough when a light turns green.

Drivers in NYC can get fined anywhere from $800 to $2,500 if they honk unnecessarily. However, of the 326,509 vehicle noise complaints filed between 2020 and 2025, just 0.8% resulted in a summons or arrest, according to the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation. So, your odds for getting a ticket for honking are currently pretty low. That's beginning to change, though. NYC drivers have started receiving citations in the mail for honking — and it's all thanks to little cameras that have begun popping up around the city.

Starting in June 2021, New York began a program using sound cameras to catch honkers, loud mufflers, and other noisy vehicles and their drivers. The program began with just one camera and took a little while to gain traction. By November 2023, the city had issued 147 summonses to honkers. But during 2024, the first full year the city had nine cameras, 849 summonses were issued for all noise violations.