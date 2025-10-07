How The World's Highest Bridge Slashed A 2-Hour Commute To Just 2 Minutes

All right, gephyrophobes, get ready for your new nightmare! Crossing bridges combines some people's worst fears, and China's just-opened Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is sure to tick lots of boxes. Fear of heights? This bridge is the highest in the world at 2,050 feet. Fear of water? Should have mentioned that's 2,050 feet above the Beipan River. Fear of being trapped? Well, it's also the world's longest bridge in a mountainous region at 4,600 feet, so hope there's no traffic jam when you're commuting. Gephyrophobia often also includes a fear of driving, but given the site you're reading, you're unlikely to have that.

Speaking of commuting, that's the real wonder of this bridge. For Guizhou Province residents who live on one side of the canyon, driving to the other side used to take two hours, just under the runtime of "Jurassic Park." But deinophobia sufferers can rejoice because the new bridge cuts that time down to two minutes, meaning you won't have to suffer the dinosaurs in Michael Crichton's warning of man's hubris, but can instead can laugh at a compilation of trucks shearing off their roofs under 11-foot-8 bridges, or take in most of a YouTube short.

The new bridge wasn't just for the benevolent act of reducing drive times. Its other purpose is to attract tourists and promote economic growth. Historically, Guizhou was one of China's most impoverished regions, but it's been going through a serious renaissance for the last dozen years. Thanks to government economic initiatives and cheap electricity, it's now a massive data hub, going from a $76 billion gross domestic product in 2011 to around $269 billion in 2021.