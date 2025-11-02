Subaru Forester Is The Cheapest Car To Insure That's Recommended By Consumer Reports, Tesla Model 3 Is Most Expensive

Subaru is known for making safe, affordable, and reliable cars that in most cases aren't particularly exciting, but at least they're cheap to insure. The 2025 Subaru Forester is the second-highest rated new car in Consumer Reports' tests, only falling behind the Forester Hybrid, and it's the cheapest to insure with an average annual cost of $2,184. The Ford Bronco Sport is a close second-cheapest to insure with an average annual cost of $2,279, followed by the Subaru Crosstrek at $2,283, the Cadillac XT5 at $2,309, and the Kia Soul at $2,336.

The most expensive car to insure is the Tesla Model 3, with an average annual insurance premium price of $4,835, or more than double the cost of every car listed above. There's a relatively large $300 gap between it and the second-priciest car to insure, the BMW i4 at $4,573. That's closely followed by the Dodge Charger at $4,538, then the Tesla Model Y at $4,326, the Cadillac CT5 at $4,064, and the Ford Mustang at $4,045.

Insurance costs are an important thing to factor into your car-buying budget, especially now as car insurance rates are high and budgets are stretched thinner than ever for many American families. Be sure to do your research before getting blindsided by these costs every month.