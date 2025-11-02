Subaru Forester Is The Cheapest Car To Insure That's Recommended By Consumer Reports, Tesla Model 3 Is Most Expensive
Even as a car enthusiast I can admit that cars are terrible investments 99% of the time. They're expensive to start with, then you have to continuously keep them fueled, maintained, and insured, not to mention that delightful thing called depreciation. As it continues to become more challenging for the average consumer to afford the expenses of daily life, lower car insurance costs can make a big difference. If that's an important consideration for you, then you'll be happy to know that the trusted team at Consumer Reports just released its list of the cheapest recommended cars to insure, and the priciest.
Consumer Reports used real-world car insurance quote data on cars that it recommends from Insurify to compile this list, and Insurify focused on quoted policies with limits between state minimums and mid-tier limits. The prices used to create the ranking is the average annual insurance premium based on Insurify's analysis.
The Subaru Forester is the cheapest recommended car to insure, but not by much
Subaru is known for making safe, affordable, and reliable cars that in most cases aren't particularly exciting, but at least they're cheap to insure. The 2025 Subaru Forester is the second-highest rated new car in Consumer Reports' tests, only falling behind the Forester Hybrid, and it's the cheapest to insure with an average annual cost of $2,184. The Ford Bronco Sport is a close second-cheapest to insure with an average annual cost of $2,279, followed by the Subaru Crosstrek at $2,283, the Cadillac XT5 at $2,309, and the Kia Soul at $2,336.
The most expensive car to insure is the Tesla Model 3, with an average annual insurance premium price of $4,835, or more than double the cost of every car listed above. There's a relatively large $300 gap between it and the second-priciest car to insure, the BMW i4 at $4,573. That's closely followed by the Dodge Charger at $4,538, then the Tesla Model Y at $4,326, the Cadillac CT5 at $4,064, and the Ford Mustang at $4,045.
Insurance costs are an important thing to factor into your car-buying budget, especially now as car insurance rates are high and budgets are stretched thinner than ever for many American families. Be sure to do your research before getting blindsided by these costs every month.