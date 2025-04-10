2025 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch Can Go Way Further Off-Road Than Anyone Needs It To

One part of the Sasquatch package that I really like are the front fender deployable tie-down points. If you're hauling a kayak or something on the roof, these give you a place to anchor off of, which is really nice. There are a matching pair of D-rings on the rear bumper that can be used to tie off the rear of whatever you're strapping down, and double as hard tow points if you bite off more than you can chew off road. When I was a teenager with a snowboarding and kayaking habit, I could really have used these instead of running the ratchet straps through the interior of the car by the door openings. They're extra trick on the Bronco Sport, because they magnet into the body when you aren't using them to keep them from flapping in the wind.

Ford

By far my biggest gripe with this high-spec Bronco Sport is that it is no longer affordable. The Bronco Sport Badlands that I drove will cost you $48,490, with the $2,990 Sasquatch off-road package (which includes steel bumper guards, a brush guard, fender flares, a tow package, and all-terrain tires) and a few other options. It does well to bear in mind that this small off-roader is assembled at Ford's Hermosillo plant in Mexico, and this price reflects a pre-tariff world. I asked Ford representatives if the pricing on these machines would change, and was told the company is still working with the Trump administration to determine how tariffs will be enforced and on which items before making a judgement on pricing.

If you don't need the moonroof, Bang & Olufsen stereo, or a graphic package, you can get a Bronco Sport Badlands for as "little" as $42,405 (the cheapest, least off-roady version starts at $32,385). Look, the Bronco Sport is a seriously capable little machine, and maybe the runaway inflation of the last five years has warped my brain's sense of the value of a dollar, but that's just an absurd price. Ultimately I liked the Bronco Sport well enough, but nobody who buys this trucklet will ever need to drive aggressive trails or deep sand like I did.

Ford

If you are going to head to a Ford dealership to buy one of these monsters, make sure you do your research beforehand, because there's almost no way the salesperson will know anything about the different trims or packages and what they come with. You can get a Bronco Sport in Big Bend, Free Wheeling, Heritage, Outer Banks, Badlands, Big Bend Black Diamond, Outer Banks Sasquatch, and Badlands Sasquatch trims with different levels of off-road ability and very different price points. Ford doesn't make it easy for you, does it?