Jury Finds Insurance Company Short Changed Payouts For Totaled Cars

Have you ever totaled a car and felt like your insurance company wasn't paying you what you felt your car was worth? CBS News reports that a jury in Arkansas found that State Farm did exactly that to 37,000 customers in the state, and likely others as well.

The plaintiffs claim that the software State Farm used to calculate payout amounts did not calculate those amounts in a way that was fair to customers. The software assumed that buyers would be able to haggle a lower price on the replacement vehicle and calculated the payout based on that lower, negotiated purchase price. As car prices continue to skyrocket, there is significantly more demand for used cars than there used to be, leading to higher prices and dealers refusing to negotiate. The software calculating insurance payouts as though haggling is still possible leads to less buying power when it comes to purchasing a replacement vehicle.

"We work with the policyholder to determine the actual cash value of a total loss vehicle considering the age, condition, equipment, mileage of the vehicle at the time of the loss," State Farm told CBS News. Customers are "also invited to share additional information and has the option to use a third-party appraisal to help reach agreement on the value of their totaled vehicle." Insurers can be reasonable, even generous sometimes.