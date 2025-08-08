Can Honda Civic Type Rs Get Cheap Already?

I love the Honda Civic Type R. This shouldn't really be news to anyone who's ever read anything else I've ever written on the topic, but I'm a big fan of Honda's hottest of hatches. I like them enough that I would even consider owning one, and it's so rarely worth owning a car in Brooklyn. But something keeps preventing me from ever putting cash down: Used Civic Type Rs cost too damn much.

The current FL5 generation, sure, I understand those being expensive. It hasn't been around all that long, and many people prefer its subtler looks to the more aggressive styling of the previous-gen FK8. I, though, thoroughly enjoy the FK8's driving dynamics at legal speeds, and I honestly think its looks have aged gracefully since the days when it was decried as looking like a Gundam (as if that's somehow bad). I'd love to get my hands on the older car, but they're still tough to find under $30,000.