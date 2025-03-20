What Car Has The Best Wing?
I don't care what people who claim to like "minimalist" car design say, a rear wing is almost always a sick addition to a car. It can take a boring car and add a little bit of fun. It can be actually functional, or it can just be a little something to let those around you know your car is a bit special.
That's what leads me to today's question. I want to know what car you think has the best spoiler of all time. What car's rear wing is good and iconic enough to change the way you look at the entire car? It can be whatever you want: a tacked-on spoiler on some hot hatch, a big wing that provides actual downforce or even something so outrageous that it circles all the way back around to being cool (looking at you, Plymouth Roadrunner).
What I'd choose
There are obviously hundreds, if not thousands, of these types of wings to choose from, but I know what my answer would be. Apologies in advance if I'm stealing your thunder, but my pick would absolutely be the rear wing on the Lancia Thema 8.32. Sure, it's a bit understated, but it's also incredibly special. You see, the Thema 8.32's wing is the first motorized spoiler ever fitted to a car. That means it can slink back into the rear decklid for a more seamless look. However, if you want to do a bit of peacocking, press a button and it pops right back out. Stuff like this is taken for granted today, but when this thing first showed up in 1982, it was a huge deal. Any car you see with a motorized wing these days owes it to the Thema 8.32
OK, that's enough yapping out of me. Why don't you head on down below and let everyone know what car you think has the best wing of all time? As always, extra points and prizes will be given out if you tell us why you like this wing so much.