What Car Has The Best Wing?

There are obviously hundreds, if not thousands, of these types of wings to choose from, but I know what my answer would be. Apologies in advance if I'm stealing your thunder, but my pick would absolutely be the rear wing on the Lancia Thema 8.32. Sure, it's a bit understated, but it's also incredibly special. You see, the Thema 8.32's wing is the first motorized spoiler ever fitted to a car. That means it can slink back into the rear decklid for a more seamless look. However, if you want to do a bit of peacocking, press a button and it pops right back out. Stuff like this is taken for granted today, but when this thing first showed up in 1982, it was a huge deal. Any car you see with a motorized wing these days owes it to the Thema 8.32

OK, that's enough yapping out of me. Why don't you head on down below and let everyone know what car you think has the best wing of all time? As always, extra points and prizes will be given out if you tell us why you like this wing so much.