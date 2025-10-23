Elon Musk Begged For His $1 Trillion Pay Package During Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call

With a net worth of over $487 billion, Elon Musk is already the richest guy in the world, but that immense wealth didn't stop him from panhandling during Tesla's third-quarter earnings meeting for the approval of his proposed $1 trillion pay package. He also took the time to blast the shareholders and advisory firms that have come out against the proposal.

Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have recommended that investors reject the massive payout to Musk. The value of the package is dependent on the automaker reaching a litany of market value goals and operational thresholds — most of which aren't really achievable. From Bloomberg:

"There needs to be enough voting control to give a strong influence, but not not so much that I can't be fired if I go insane," Musk said, interrupting his chief financial officer as the more than hour-long call wrapped up. It was classic Musk: a fiery end to what had otherwise been a ho-hum earnings call largely devoted to Tesla's artificial intelligence, humanoid robot and self-driving initiatives. Shareholders will vote on the pay package at Tesla's Nov. 6 annual meeting in Austin. [...] Musk emphasized, as he has in the past, that sufficient voting control matters more to him than monetary compensation from Tesla. "I just don't feel comfortable building a robot army here, and then being ousted because of some asinine recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis, who have no freaking clue," he said.

After Musk's little rant concluded, CFO Vaibhav Taneja resumed his closing remarks by praising the "amazing job" the special board committee did in constructing the pay package. He made it clear that nothing would get approved until shareholders "made substantial returns," but he did kowtow to Musk by urging said shareholders two more times to vote in favor of the plan.

As we've previously reported, if the package is approved, Musk could still be in line for billions even if his misses nearly all of the goals laid out for him. It's a pretty sweet deal. I'd also be on my hands and knees begging for it.