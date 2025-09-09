Volvo CEO Is Predicting Chinese Dominance Of Our Automotive Future

It's fair to say that recently unretired Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson has some special insight when it comes to China and the car business, so when he says that the Middle Kingdom is going to set the pace for our automotive future, he should be taken seriously. China's Geely controls Volvo, and Samuelsson has seen up close how rapid the country's rise has been over the past decade. From a Bloomberg interview (via Automotive News), here's a taste of his comments:

There will be new dominant players, exactly as Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen were in the old world. In the new world, there will be two or three very strong Chinese brands. That makes the room for the old ones tougher. So, this will trigger a [wave of] restructuring. Some companies will adapt to new circumstances and survive. Others will not.

Ouch! Samuelsson clearly thinks Volvo will make it, but he also isn't hemming and hawing when it comes to difficulties the brand faces. In the same Bloomberg interview, he offers a cavalcade of urgent changes and thorny challenges, ranging from Volvo's need to concoct an interim electrification strategy that leans on hybrids to figuring out how to navigate the China factor in the face of U.S. tariffs.