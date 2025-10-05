You Can Already Buy These Cars Without Rear Windows

I was recently in Munich for the reveal of the new Polestar 5, a fabulous electric sport sedan that has a futuristic design with no rear window. While that might seem radical, it's not a new concept. The Polestar 4 crossover is already on sale without a rear window, and though a huge splash was made about that feature (or lack of a feature) when it was revealed a couple years ago, the Polestar is far from the first roadgoing production car that ditched its rear glass.

There are a lot of cars on sale that offer digital rear-view mirrors, so the tech is both proven and always improving, but that's usually in addition to having a window you can also look through. In places like Europe, where side-view cameras are allowed instead of mirrors, it's a bit more commonplace. Hypercars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, McLaren Speedtail and Volkswagen XL1 have done without both side mirrors and a rear window, using cameras for everything. China has also been more openly embracing of such setups, with a bunch of cars on sale there that don't have rear windows such as the Avatr 06 and Yangwang U9.

The Polestar 4 isn't even the first modern car to do without the rear window in the U.S. specifically. There's no law mandating a rear window like there are for side mirrors, after all. For your reading pleasure I thought I'd round up the cars currently on sale that don't have a rear window, plus a few recent models that are no longer in production but were offered in the U.S. before the Polestar (and one other that is currently sold in Europe). I'm not counting cars like the Lamborghini Huracán STO or Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 that technically have a teeny window you can barely see through, I'm definitely not counting work vans, and of course if we go back decades and decades we'll find things like the Tatra T77 that didn't have a rear window, so just understand those caveats before you set your commenting fingers to work.