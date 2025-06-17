1,250-HP Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Hybrid Runs The Quarter-Mile In Under 9 Seconds
The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is only just now reaching dealerships in the U.S., but that twin-turbo monster is already being usurped by a new even-higher-performance version of the C8 Corvette. Long rumored to be called Zora, this new variant is actually dubbed ZR1X, and it takes the ZR1's powertrain and adds on a similar hybrid system to the one in the E-Ray for a truly ridiculous amount of power and speed.
General Motors senior vice president Ken Morris says the C8's platform was designed from the start with the ZR1X's powertrain in mind — that's probably why we started hearing rumors about it before the C8 even debuted. With 1,250 horsepower and all-wheel drive, the hybrid ZR1X is quicker to 60 mph and in the quarter-mile than any roadgoing Corvette before it, and its on-track performance is sure to be just as impressive. The standard ZR1 will soon be setting an official Nürburgring lap time, and ZR1X prototypes have already been spotted at the 'Ring as well, with the Ford Mustang GTD directly in its sights.
Among the world's quickest production cars
At the heart of the ZR1X is the same 5.5-liter LT7 V8 that's in the standard ZR1, which is essentially the Z06's flat-plane-crank motor with a pair of turbochargers attached. All of the LT7's 1,064 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque are sent to the ZR1X's rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mounted at the front axle is an electric motor with 186 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 26 hp and 20 lb-ft over the E-Ray, with Chevy saying the ZR1X's motor has strengthened components but the same size and shape as the E-Ray's unit. The 1.9-kWh battery pack located in a central spine in the floor of the chassis has more usable energy and a higher peak operative voltage than the E-Ray's for better on-track capability.
There's no physical connection between the V8 and the electric motor — the former only powers the rear wheels, while the latter only powers the fronts. The electric motor also automatically disconnects once you reach 160 mph, having done its main job of nearly knocking you out with acceleration force. Chevy says the ZR1X will hit 60 mph from launch in under 2 seconds where the ZR1 and E-Ray need 2.3 and 2.5 seconds, respectively, and it'll run the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds at over 150 mph, versus 9.6 seconds in the ZR1 and 10.5 seconds in the E-Ray. That will make the ZR1X easily one of the quickest-accelerating cars you can buy, even among the most powerful EVs. A Lucid Air Sapphire will cover a quarter of a mile in just over 9 seconds, while a Dodge Demon will do it in just under 9 seconds. The standard ZR1 will hit 233 mph, and the ZR1X matches that.
ZR1X-specific tuning
Chevy says the ZR1X's eAWD system has "undergone a significant upgrade" compared to the E-Ray, both when it comes to on-road and on-track driving, and that it's constantly monitoring driver inputs to perfectly manage power delivery and traction. There are three different energy "strategies" for when on track, activated by a button on the steering wheel: Push-to-Pass for maximum power on demand, Qualifying for optimal lap times, and Endurance for longer lap sessions and consistent eAWD output. All 2026 Corvettes have a new PTM Pro setting for the traction management, which disables the traction and stability control systems, but in the ZR1X the regenerative braking torque vectoring remains on, as does the front axle pre-control that "actively manages inside front brake pressure to enable maximum corner-exit traction."
Optional on the normal ZR1 but standard on the ZR1X is the J59 carbon-ceramic brake package, which has Chevy's largest rotors ever at 16.5 inches front and rear paired with 10-piston front calipers and 6-piston rear calipers. Chevy says it's the most resilient braking system ever tested by GM, and engineers saw 1.9G of deceleration from 180 to 120 mph. The standard touring-focused chassis setup uses magnetic ride control and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, but you can option a ZTK Performance package that has firmer springs and grippier Pilot Cup 2R tires.
Lots of downforce available
You'll be able to get the ZR1X in both coupe and convertible body styles, and it'll have the same updated interior design as other 2026 Corvettes, but sadly its exterior doesn't look any different from a normal ZR1, badges aside. Real nerds will be able to spot an extra intercooler in the front bumper. The ZR1X will be available with the same Carbon Aero package as other ZR1s, which adds a gigantic rear wing, dive planes on the front bumper, a gurney lip in front of the hood vent and underbody strakes that all combine to give you 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed.
Chevy isn't ready to talk money yet, but the ZR1X will surely command a hefty premium over the standard 2026 ZR1's $189,195 starting price. We don't know when it will go into production yet either, but it'll be built at the same Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant as all other Corvettes, with the LT7 being hand-assembled there.