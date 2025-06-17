1,250-HP Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Hybrid Runs The Quarter-Mile In Under 9 Seconds

At the heart of the ZR1X is the same 5.5-liter LT7 V8 that's in the standard ZR1, which is essentially the Z06's flat-plane-crank motor with a pair of turbochargers attached. All of the LT7's 1,064 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque are sent to the ZR1X's rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mounted at the front axle is an electric motor with 186 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 26 hp and 20 lb-ft over the E-Ray, with Chevy saying the ZR1X's motor has strengthened components but the same size and shape as the E-Ray's unit. The 1.9-kWh battery pack located in a central spine in the floor of the chassis has more usable energy and a higher peak operative voltage than the E-Ray's for better on-track capability.

There's no physical connection between the V8 and the electric motor — the former only powers the rear wheels, while the latter only powers the fronts. The electric motor also automatically disconnects once you reach 160 mph, having done its main job of nearly knocking you out with acceleration force. Chevy says the ZR1X will hit 60 mph from launch in under 2 seconds where the ZR1 and E-Ray need 2.3 and 2.5 seconds, respectively, and it'll run the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds at over 150 mph, versus 9.6 seconds in the ZR1 and 10.5 seconds in the E-Ray. That will make the ZR1X easily one of the quickest-accelerating cars you can buy, even among the most powerful EVs. A Lucid Air Sapphire will cover a quarter of a mile in just over 9 seconds, while a Dodge Demon will do it in just under 9 seconds. The standard ZR1 will hit 233 mph, and the ZR1X matches that.