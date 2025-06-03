2026 Polestar 4 Is A Bit More Expensive Than Initially Announced, But Only Because It Has More Standard Features
When the Polestar 4's U.S. pricing was first announced a little over a year ago, the Geely-owned Swedish brand said the rear-windowless electric crossover would start at $56,300 including destination with a planned on-sale date of late 2024. Despite the Polestar 4 being configurable and orderable on the brand's U.S. website, none have been delivered yet, as obviously a lot has changed in the auto industry, especially for companies like Polestar that make cars overseas — and, specifically, in China. Polestar planned on building the first model year of Polestar 4s in China before production would move to Busan, South Korea at some point in 2025.
Now the Polestar 4 is officially on sale for the U.S. market, the brand says, with first deliveries set for fall 2025. Every U.S.-bound Polestar 4 will be made in South Korea now, and while the car's base price has been raised compared to last year's announcement, it hasn't gone up by much, and higher-end trims cost the same as Polestar originally announced.
The base Polestar 4 is a bit more expensive
The base single-motor rear-wheel-drive Polestar 4 will start at $57,800 including the $1,400 destination charge, a $1,500 increase over the initial pricing. But every 2026 Polestar 4 will now come with the $1,500 Pilot package as standard instead of it being optional, giving you the Pilot Assist highway driver-assist system with automatic lane changes. The Plus pack costs an unchanged $5,500, adding on auto-dimming mirrors, a Harman Kardon sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, a head-up display, illuminated interior trim, a motion-sensing power tailgate, a rear touchscreen, 12-way power front seats, power-reclining heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an air filtration system, and an illuminated front emblem.
Powering the entry Polestar 4 is an electric motor making 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, which can send it from 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. Polestar estimates the rear-drive 4 will have an EPA range of 300 miles, but it hasn't been certified yet.
The dual-motor cars cost the same
The price of the dual-motor Polestar 4 is unchanged at $64,300. It produces 544 hp and 506 lb-ft, bringing the 0-to-60 time down to 3.7 seconds but summarily reducing the range to an estimated 270 miles. Both powertrain options have a 100-kWh battery pack, DC fast-charging capability of up to 200 kW, and a heat pump. The dual-motor 4 comes standard with the Pilot pack, and if you get the Plus pack, you can then option the $4,500 Performance package, which has 22-inch forged wheels with summer tires, Brembo 4-piston calipers and better brake discs, specific chassis tuning, and Swedish Gold accents. Other options include a handful of mainly greyscale paint options, color-matched exterior body cladding, electrochromic glass for the standard panoramic roof, and a Nappa leather upgrade that also gets you a massage function and headrest speakers.
Every Polestar 4 has a 360-degree camera system, a soft-closing power tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, LED lights, heated power front seats, a 15W wireless charger, 20-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, and all the other safety features you'd expect from a Volvo product. There's a 10.2-inch gauge cluster screen and a 15.4-inch center touchscreen running an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system. And, of course, no Polestar 4 has a rear window, instead using a high-definition camera with a widescreen view in the rear-view mirror.
Polestar hasn't said exactly when the 4 will go on sale, beyond that it'll be this fall after production starts this summer. The 2026 Polestar 4 is able to be configured and ordered now on the company's website.