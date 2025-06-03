2026 Polestar 4 Is A Bit More Expensive Than Initially Announced, But Only Because It Has More Standard Features

When the Polestar 4's U.S. pricing was first announced a little over a year ago, the Geely-owned Swedish brand said the rear-windowless electric crossover would start at $56,300 including destination with a planned on-sale date of late 2024. Despite the Polestar 4 being configurable and orderable on the brand's U.S. website, none have been delivered yet, as obviously a lot has changed in the auto industry, especially for companies like Polestar that make cars overseas — and, specifically, in China. Polestar planned on building the first model year of Polestar 4s in China before production would move to Busan, South Korea at some point in 2025.

Now the Polestar 4 is officially on sale for the U.S. market, the brand says, with first deliveries set for fall 2025. Every U.S.-bound Polestar 4 will be made in South Korea now, and while the car's base price has been raised compared to last year's announcement, it hasn't gone up by much, and higher-end trims cost the same as Polestar originally announced.