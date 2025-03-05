The Magnificent Alpine A110 Has Only 12 Months Left To Live

The R 70 model is equipped with scads of carbon fiber, from the roof, rear window, rear spoiler, hood, and each of the four wheels. As with the mid-level A110 GTS model, the R 70 gets a 300-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder mounted amidships with a dual-clutch gearbox. Speaking of the GTS, which is basically an R model without all the fancy carbon fiber, it can be equipped with a new GTS aero kit matching the R's track-focused splitter, side skirts, and gooseneck rear wing. With the optional 18-inch GT Race wheels and Michelin PS Cup 2 tires, you can probably drive your much less expensive GTS to within a narrow margin of the incredibly pricey R 70. If you're looking for a bargain, however, you can get the standard 252-hp A110 base model, which runs just €65,000, compared to the €79,500 GTS, or the €122,500 R 70.

This car will go down as one of the all-time great French machines. Sadly, it never did make it to America. I look forward to seeing what Alpine does with its next-generation small sports car, which will be fully electric.