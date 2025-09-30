What's Your Favorite Performance SUV?
Later today you'll be able to read my first drive review of the 2026 Aston Martin DBX S, the most performance-oriented version of what is already one of the most performance-oriented SUVs. I can't tell you what the DBX S is like to drive until 7:01pm Eastern tonight, but in the meantime, I think it's high time we have a conversation about our favorite performance SUVs. In fact, that sounds like the perfect question for me to ask you all for today's question of the day: What's your favorite performance SUV?
The world has changed a lot since Porsche debuted the first-generation Cayenne in 2002. Arguably the first true performance SUV, the Cayenne paved the way for competitors from basically every high-end brand, all the way up to automakers like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but we've seen all sorts of performance crossovers from the likes of Hyundai and Ford, too. I'll allow a pretty broad range of vehicles to be described as a "performance SUV," and you can absolutely go with something from before the Cayenne, too — who doesn't love the GMC Typhoon, for instance? Bonus points as always if you've got a good personal story to go with your pick.
My favorite
And you know what, I think I might have to say the first-gen Cayenne is my favorite performance SUV. It's hard to think of many more impactful new-car debuts, especially when it comes to the world of crossovers and SUVs. I was a lover of the Cayenne from the instant we first saw spy photos of it, both in terms of the general idea of a Porsche SUV and when it comes to the actual final design and specs. I think the original Cayenne design is aging very well, especially pre-facelift Turbo models, and even these days the numbers hold up — in Car and Driver's testing a 2003 Cayenne Turbo hit 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, and it had hugely impressive off-road capabilities.
On the other hand, there are some siblings of the Cayenne that might be even cooler. In the U.S. its twin, the Volkswagen Touareg, was offered with gas V6 and V8 engines along with a turbodiesel V10, which is awesome as hell. But even more awesome is the W12-powered Touareg that was sold in Europe, and the Audi Q7 with a turbodiesel V12. More of that energy these days, please.
So that's my pick. What about you, dear reader? What's your favorite performance SUV? Let me know in the comments below and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.