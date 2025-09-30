And you know what, I think I might have to say the first-gen Cayenne is my favorite performance SUV. It's hard to think of many more impactful new-car debuts, especially when it comes to the world of crossovers and SUVs. I was a lover of the Cayenne from the instant we first saw spy photos of it, both in terms of the general idea of a Porsche SUV and when it comes to the actual final design and specs. I think the original Cayenne design is aging very well, especially pre-facelift Turbo models, and even these days the numbers hold up — in Car and Driver's testing a 2003 Cayenne Turbo hit 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, and it had hugely impressive off-road capabilities.

On the other hand, there are some siblings of the Cayenne that might be even cooler. In the U.S. its twin, the Volkswagen Touareg, was offered with gas V6 and V8 engines along with a turbodiesel V10, which is awesome as hell. But even more awesome is the W12-powered Touareg that was sold in Europe, and the Audi Q7 with a turbodiesel V12. More of that energy these days, please.

So that's my pick. What about you, dear reader? What's your favorite performance SUV? Let me know in the comments below and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.