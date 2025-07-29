Ferrari Recalls Over 500 Purosangues For Possible Loss Of Braking Ability

Ferrari notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week that it needs to recall 541 Purosangue SUVs because the fuse box's power supply may contact the passenger-side footrest, causing a short circuit that can cause decreased braking ability. The recall applies to every single 2023-2025 Purosangue that was produced before February 18, 2025. This is a large recall for the brand, considering its last recall included just 13 cars.

The Italian automaker became aware of the fuse box electrical issues earlier this month when the issue first arose in a Chinese-market Purosangue. In that case, the owner's Purosangue threw a braking system warning light and the driver noticed decreased braking ability. Thankfully Ferrari has not received any warranty claims or reports of incidents, injuries, and/or deaths as a result of the fault, but decreased braking abilities on a 700-horsepower Ferrari doesn't sound like a situation anyone wants to face. Both owners and dealers can expect to be notified of the recall on September 21.