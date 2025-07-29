Ferrari Recalls Over 500 Purosangues For Possible Loss Of Braking Ability
Ferrari notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week that it needs to recall 541 Purosangue SUVs because the fuse box's power supply may contact the passenger-side footrest, causing a short circuit that can cause decreased braking ability. The recall applies to every single 2023-2025 Purosangue that was produced before February 18, 2025. This is a large recall for the brand, considering its last recall included just 13 cars.
The Italian automaker became aware of the fuse box electrical issues earlier this month when the issue first arose in a Chinese-market Purosangue. In that case, the owner's Purosangue threw a braking system warning light and the driver noticed decreased braking ability. Thankfully Ferrari has not received any warranty claims or reports of incidents, injuries, and/or deaths as a result of the fault, but decreased braking abilities on a 700-horsepower Ferrari doesn't sound like a situation anyone wants to face. Both owners and dealers can expect to be notified of the recall on September 21.
The fix is simple
To remedy the issue, Ferrari will install a plastic spacer between the fuse box's power supply and the passenger-side footrest to make sure the components don't make any contact. The recall condition was corrected in the Purosangue's production process four months ago in February, but Ferrari claims that was done to align the manufacturing process of left-hand-drive Purosangues with the one used for right-hand-drive cars. What a coincidence. Purosangue owners who have already had this issue addressed can receive reimbursement for their troubles.
Ferrari's first SUV made quite a splash when it was introduced in 2023, considering that the race-bred Italian supercar maker's previous CEO famously said "you have to shoot me first" when asked if Ferrari would build an SUV back in 2016. This recall includes every single U.S.-market Purosangue produced before February 18, 2025, so we now know that Americans have no problem with the concept of the prancing horse adorning a V12-powered, hiked-up, all-wheel-drive hatchback. If you own one of the 541 vehicles included in this recall, have your personal driver take it to the service center for repairs.