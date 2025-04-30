Aston Martin DBX S Has 23-Inch Magnesium Wheels And A Grille Designed For Better Weight Distribution

In addition to the stacked exhaust, there are other visual tweaks to let people know you've got a DBX S and not a regular-degular DBX707. The lower section of the front bumper and its attached splitter have a more intricate design, as does the rear diffuser, and the side skirts have a kicked-up design that better channels airflow along the body. Getting all of the lower body pieces in carbon fiber reduces weight by another 15 pounds, and you can also select a contrasting livery color that adds pinstripes to those pieces. There are S badges on the fenders that are made from solid metal with a red enamel glass center and a chrome-pated surround, just like the Aston wings.

The seats have a new herringbone design that's also extended to the headliner if you go for the carbon roof, there are new Alcantara or leather color scheme choices, and the S logo is embroidered into the seat. Another industry first is the way the Aston wings are stamped in the headrests; instead of just simply embroidering them, they are both embossed and debossed with 1.5 tons of pressure, and then heat is used to precisely sculpt them into the leather.

Aston hasn't yet announced how much the DBX S will cost when it reaches dealers in the fourth quarter of this year, but given how the normal DBX707 already starts at over $250,000 (and easily reaches $100k past that with options), expect the DBX S to be at least $25,000 more expensive.