These Are The Best Used AWD Cars You Can Buy Under $15,000

For some drivers, the added grip afforded by all-wheel drive (AWD) is a requisite for their next vehicle purchase. Although some enthusiasts believe that tire selection is what matters most, we can't fault folks who want power sent to both the front and rear wheels. If you've ever been stuck in some deep snow, then you'll relate to this sentiment.

Sure, a skilled driver can manage to get unstuck even without AWD. However, the convenience of AWD certainly comes in handy in such situations, and not everyone aspires to be the next Colin McRae – R.I.P. to one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.

We've already shared some insight on the best used cars and SUVs for $10,000 as well as our top choices for high-mileage cars that are actually worth buying. When it comes to buying a used car equipped with an all-wheel drivetrain and a budget of $15,000 or less, we believe the following vehicles are a great place to start.

Our methodology is fleshed out at the end, but for context, each model can easily be found in the allotted price range with a clean title. Since determining the best cars can be subjective, we've decided to select a frontrunner for a range of categories. Remember, these are only cars, not crossovers or SUVs.