These Are The Best Used AWD Cars You Can Buy Under $15,000
For some drivers, the added grip afforded by all-wheel drive (AWD) is a requisite for their next vehicle purchase. Although some enthusiasts believe that tire selection is what matters most, we can't fault folks who want power sent to both the front and rear wheels. If you've ever been stuck in some deep snow, then you'll relate to this sentiment.
Sure, a skilled driver can manage to get unstuck even without AWD. However, the convenience of AWD certainly comes in handy in such situations, and not everyone aspires to be the next Colin McRae – R.I.P. to one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.
We've already shared some insight on the best used cars and SUVs for $10,000 as well as our top choices for high-mileage cars that are actually worth buying. When it comes to buying a used car equipped with an all-wheel drivetrain and a budget of $15,000 or less, we believe the following vehicles are a great place to start.
Our methodology is fleshed out at the end, but for context, each model can easily be found in the allotted price range with a clean title. Since determining the best cars can be subjective, we've decided to select a frontrunner for a range of categories. Remember, these are only cars, not crossovers or SUVs.
The pragmatic choice — Subaru Legacy
If you're in need of an AWD vehicle and ask the general population for their thoughts, chances are "a Subaru" will be the most common response thanks to its robust drivetrain. Plus, it's the brand people buy when they want to be responsible, which is why we've selected the discontinued Subaru Legacy as our pragmatic choice.
With a $15,000 budget, you will have access to everything from more affordable decades-old models, to high-mileage 2020 models. A few 2021 and 2022 ultra-high-mileage examples can be found, but those are few and far between.
Some Subaru owners say that you're better off with certain generations and model years, while others will say the newer the better. In the end, there isn't a magic model year that's completely free of any and all issues. As with any vehicle purchase, a bit of due diligence will go a long way. Pre-purchase inspections, vehicle history and maintenance reports, and test drives are typically more reliable than anecdotal evidence.
The #savethemanual choice — Subaru WRX / WRX STI
You don't need to be a World Rally Champion in order to appreciate the performance and capabilities of a Subaru WRX or WRX STI. One of the reasons this nameplate is the de facto choice amongst enthusiasts is its accessibility. These rally-inspired machines are easy to find, even at the $15,000 price point. What's more, it's easy to find these with a manual transmission. In fact, the STI has always been exclusively offered with a stick-shift setup.
To be fair, the Subaru WRX and WRX STI certainly aren't the only AWD vehicles available with three pedals. Its main rival, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, is also a stout choice. However, the Evo was phased out after the 2015 model year, and remaining supply in the used car market is rather limited, especially with a $15K budget.
For this amount of coin, buyers could try to get themselves behind the wheel of one of the last STIs ever made, but it won't be easy. Our search yielded over 10 high-mileage examples in this price range. To clarify, there are plenty of 2015 to 2021 WRXes in this price range, just not quite as many WRX STIs. If we were spending our own hard-earned cash, we'd be inclined to go for the previous generation STI in wagon form.
Built for the 2008 through 2014 model years, these models tend to get a lot of flack from the Subaru community. That said, it's still a solid vehicle and represents the only WRX STI five-door to be offered in the U.S. Moreover, there are plenty of these wagons to be had at this price point.
Notably, buyers can spend even less if they're ok with non-STI WRXes, especially units equipped with automatic transmissions.
The V8-powered choice — Dodge Charger
Most folks typically associate the Dodge Charger with burnouts and other rear-wheel-driven antics. However, the sedan was offered to the public with both a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and an AWD setup for the 2007 through 2014 model years. Production of the Charger Pursuit continued after this point, however, it was only available to police forces when new. However, used Charger Pursuit units are made available to the public through vehicle auctions.
For those who may not be familiar, the sixth-generation Charger spanned from 2006 through 2010, while the seventh-gen was built for the 2011 through 2023 model years. As such, there are a few differences to note.
When the Dodge Charger V8 AWD first hit the scene, its power plant produced 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. For 2009, that output grew to 368 horsepower and 395 lb-ft. Then, in 2012, another bump pushed the horsepower rating to 370 while the torque figure remained the same. Additionally, a five-speed automatic transmission remained the sole option throughout the entire lifespan of the configuration.
Although it's possible to find Charger Pursuit models with options like heated front and rear seats, you're better off pursuing (no pun intended) one of the earlier R/T models if you'd prefer an example that features typical creature comforts, like a sunroof or premium sound system. While these sedans pre-date the 2015 facelift, the aggressive styling gives them that familiar Mopar muscle car appearance.
For reference, both options are available with a $15,000 budget. Regardless of which variant you go for, you're buying a vehicle that offers a patriotic soundtrack while flexing a bodacious bod in any and all conditions. As for its performance capabilities, just ask the Arkansas State Police, who managed to jump a cruiser at 100 mph.
The personal preference choice — Cadillac ATS (and CTS)
If the Subaru WRX STI and Dodge Charger don't suit your taste, then perhaps the Cadillac ATS or CTS sedan are more your speed. The Cadillacs are more sophisticated, more mature, than the aforementioned sedans. Plus, clean examples can easily be found well below the $15,000 mark. In fact, we were able to find pretty decent ATSes for less than $10,000.
In combination with its all-wheel drive capability and relatively efficient yet punchy turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, which produces 272 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, the ATS is a solid proposition. Along with its modest mechanical makeup, the Cadillac ATS also offers some more premium touches, though it certainly isn't the most luxurious offering in this price range.
Unlike the Charger's land yacht-like mannerisms, the Alpha platform that underpins the Cadillac ATS of yesteryear has been lauded for the nimble driving dynamics it provides. In addition, ATSes made after 2016 with AWD are exclusively offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission. That said, it's a perfectly fine solution for someone who wants a daily driver that's easy to use but can offer a bit of excitement when called upon. Admittedly, the author of this piece, for better or for worse, is partial to GM products. Otherwise, the Lexus IS might've taken this spot.
If you wanted to use up even more of the budget, the larger third-generation CTS can also be had not much more money than its smaller sibling. In addition to bigger proportions inside and out, opting for the CTS also opens up the possibility of going with GM's naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 instead of the smaller turbo-four.
The luxurious choice - Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W212)
Few if any mainstream automotive brands are more synonymous with luxury than Mercedes-Benz. The German marque has established itself as the standard when it comes to everyday drivers that offer opulent comfort. It's the perfect choice for folks who value the finer things above all else, including cost of ownership.
Although the S-Class is the brand's flagship vehicle, the E-Class offers a similar experience at a more affordable price. While it's possible to find the former for less than $15,000, it's almost impossible to find examples that are less than a decade old. This may seem like a subjective line in the sand, however, we were able to find quite a few 2015 or newer E-Class models in this price range.
Shoppers can narrow things down even further to fifth-gen (a.k.a. W213) models, which were built for the 2017 through 2023 model years in the U.S., though we found that making that change caused the eligible supply to dwindle from over 200 hits to less than 20. If the change to a base four-cylinder and standard nine-speed automatic transmission means a lot to you, then the juice may be worth the squeeze.
If, however, you're content with the V6 engines and seven-speed automatic gearbox found in the earlier models (aka W212), then you've got plenty of options. This means you're more likely to find examples finished in your preferred color combination and with the options you most desire, which is ideal with all vehicle purchases but even more so when luxury is the priority.
You may also be able to find yourself a luxurious wagon. This is not necessarily the case for new car buyers, as everything but the All-Terrain version the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon is forbidden fruit in the U.S.
The jack-of-all-trades choice — BMW 3-Series Wagon
In case it wasn't obvious, we love wagons. To be fair, the more common BMW 3 Series sedan is still a sound choice, though it lacks the utility offered by the more spacious 3 Series wagon. Regardless of the body configuration, a 3 Series with xDrive is an enjoyable yet compliant vehicle.
Although a manual transmission was offered, it's next to impossible to find one on the used car market. In fact, we only discovered two such vehicles during our search, including one E46 (fourth-gen to the uninitiated) wagon with over 160,000 miles and one E91 (fifth-gen) wagon with over 200,000 miles. Of course, these are outliers.
Despite the lack of a third pedal, the sufficient supply of 3 Series wagons at this price point represents our jack-of-all-trades selection. It has the grip, space, and performance whenever you want or need it, all of which is wrapped up in a premium package. It might not be as luxurious as the Mercedes, but it's certainly closer to that German rival than a Subaru.
At this price point, your powertrain options are either a naturally-aspirated inline-six, a turbodiesel inline-four, or a gas turbo-four engine. Of course, purists will prefer the inline-six, but the fuel efficiency offered by the newer four-cylinder is a compromise worthy of consideration when it comes to a vehicle that's up for any task. For reference, diesel models return up to 31 city mpg and 43 highway mpg, while the regular gas turbo-four models are rated at 23 mpg in the city and 33 on the highway.
We should note that the Infiniti G37X sedan almost took this spot, however, the appreciation for a wagon body configuration was just enough for the 3 Series to take the honors.
The safe choice - Volvo S60 and V60
We were tempted to call this our scholarly choice, given the sophistication associated with Volvos, but we didn't want to ruffle any feathers. Instead, we took a note from the Swedish automaker and played it safe. If you're compelled to do the same when it comes to vehicle purchases, then the Volvo S60 and V60 are sound choices for AWD cars on a $15,000 budget.
The discontinued S60 sedan is much easier to find. At this price point the newest model you can get is a 2018. However, going for 2015 and older models does give you access to units equipped with the bigger turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. However, our affinity for wagons compels us to call out the V60. At this price point, you'll be limited to T5 models, which utilize a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
For the record, we would have loved to include the larger, discontinued XC70 (which has since been reborn as a PHEV SUV), but since its categorized as a mid-size crossover it doesn't quite qualify.
The sporty yet sensible choice — Audi S3, S4, and S5
Audi's Quattro AWD system always provides great traction in inclement weather, but in applications like the Audi S3, S4, and S5, it also helps to create a sporty yet sensible option for folks who have up to $15,000 to spend on an AWD car.
At this price point, the majority of viable options will be S4s and S5s. If you go this route, you should know that the 4.2-liter engine under the hood of the Audi S4 V8 (and S5 V8) model is feared by online car communities due to issues with the timing chain setup, and replacing them is rather expensive. If this doesn't scare you away, you may want to factor the cost of replacement when budgeting for the purchase of the car itself. Alternatively, you can stick to newer S4 and S5 examples that feature the supercharged 3.0-liter V6, which is more powerful and has a better reputation.
It's possible to find an S3, however, the number of available units is significantly lower than the larger two models. Although it features a smaller 2.0-liter turbo-four, its zero to 60 time is on par with that of the heavier S4 and S5. It also offers better fuel economy, with a 2016 S3 returning 26 mpg combined versus 21 mpg combined for a 2016 S4 or S5 equipped with an automatic transmission. Speaking of transmissions, the S4 and S5 can be had with a manual, but only about 12.5 percent of our findings featured a third pedal.
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the Volkswagen Golf R here. The hot hatch is a great choice, but fell short to the diversity of the Audis' powertrain options along with the potential to get an Avant.
Our sleeper sedan choice — Lincoln MKZ
If you prefer to float under the radar, then you'll surely appreciate the Lincoln MKZ. To be specific, we're talking about models equipped with the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, which produced 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to generate sub-five-second sprints to 60 mph, even with a run-of-the-mill six-speed automatic transmission. The fact that this performance sedan comes in a package that looks so unassuming simply spurs our desire even more.
Since such MKZs were produced for just three model years, 2017 through 2020, we were only able to source about 40 to 50 listings. So, yeah, we really pushed the limits of what qualifies when it comes to the guidelines for this list. Still, if you had $15,000 burning a hole in your pocket and were after an AWD car that offered more than just basic transportation, well, we would certainly be envious of this purchase. It's more premium and offers more performance than a Ford Fusion Sport of the same model year range, but can be had for more or less the same price.
Our efficient daily driver choice - Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Yes, we flat out broke our own rule. No, the Toyota RAV4 doesn't technically meet our given definition of a car since it is categorized as a crossover. However, we made this one exception since the supply of Corollas and Priuses with AWD at this price point is still very limited.
If someone really wanted the hybrid AWD Corolla or Prius and couldn't wait for prices to come down, the RAV4 is a logical alternative. It's also the most fuel-efficient choice if you want an all-wheel-driven Toyota at this price point. The Toyota Matrix can be found with AWD for less, however, it returns fewer MPGs and is in less supply. Yes, even less than the Lincoln MKZ we mentioned.
As for the RAV4 Hybrid, it returns over 30 MPG on the highway and in the city while offering more space than the other three Toyota models we've mentioned. We also saw a ton of high-mileage examples, which is reassuring for prospective buyers. In fact, the 2016 RAV4 Hybrid ranks first in its class in JD Power consumer ratings.
With all that being said, we feel this one and only exception is justified. Toyota itself is also quite fond of the RAV4 Hybrid, too, making the RAV4 a hybrid-only model for 2026.
How we chose these vehicles
As we specified earlier, the vehicle must have a readily available supply of clean-titled examples below the $15,000 mark in order to make the list. Although we found a couple of Porsche 911 examples with AWD in this price range, they were extremely scarce and therefore didn't make the cut. Same goes for other fantastic models, like the Toyota Celica GT-Four and Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX.
The candidates must also be cars, meaning coupes, hatchbacks, sedans, and certain wagons are eligible, but SUVs, trucks, and vans of any kind are not –although we permitted a single exception in regard to the RAV4 Hybrid.
We elected to categorize our selections since determining the best is highly contextual, especially since what's best for one buyer might not be the same as what's best for another. To that end, we invite you to use our Best Used AWD Cars You Can Buy Under $15,000 list as a reference point during your car-buying endeavors.