This Was The Bestselling Mercedes-Benz In The Brand's History

You might think that Mercedes-Benz, as a luxury automaker, was more focused on quality than quantity. But even that company knows that you have to keep moving the metal if you want to stay in business. And Mercedes-Benz does indeed sell plenty of vehicles. Last year, for example, the automaker rang up nearly 2.4 million sales globally — with some 374,000 of them coming in the United States. (That's even though the company is practically begging people to buy its EVs.)

The USA's No. 1 was the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, which earned 67,928 sales, and it was followed closely by the GLC, another sport-utility, with 64,163. The top-selling car was the Mercedes-Benz C-Class that delivered 35,590 new units in 2024. Of course, that's a relatively new development. In the years before the SUV trend took off, the C-Class was considered far and away the bestselling Mercedes-Benz. More than 9 million have been sold since its introduction. No other Mercedes-Benz nameplate has delivered more vehicles.

On the other hand, the C-Class has gone through multiple redesigns since it first launched, meaning today's models don't necessarily share much with the originals: The current edition is at the end of its fifth generation. The bestselling individual Mercedes-Benz, sold under the brand's older naming convention, was the W123 family that was in production on essentially the same platform from roughly 1976 to 1985.